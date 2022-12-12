‘Quantum Leap’ Sequel Series Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

NBC’s reboot of “Quantum Leap” has been renewed for Season 2.

The new version picks up 30 years after the events of the original series. It follows Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee), who has been hired to restart the Quantum Leap project started by Dr. Sam Beckett. But after Song makes an unauthorized leap into the past, his team in the present struggles to learn why he did it while he seeks to put right what once went wrong.

“We’re leaping into a second season thanks to the incredible work by our cast, producers, writers and everyone who has played a role in giving this iconic NBC series a new life,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “As we continue to bring audiences to our must-watch dramas, it’s gratifying to know ‘Quantum Leap’ will have a prominent place next season both on our NBC schedule and next day on Peacock.”

Along with Lee, the series also stars Ernie Hudson, Caitlin Bassett, Mason Alexander Park and Nanrisa Lee. Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt developed the new series and serve as executive producers. Martin Gero serves as executive producer via Quinn’s House Productions along with Dean Georgaris, Don Bellisario, Deborah Pratt, and Chris Grismer. Universal Television produces in association with I Have an Idea! Entertainment, Belisarius Productions and Quinn’s House.

Per NBC, the series’ pilot has reached a 2.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.8 million viewers across all platforms since it originally aired on Sept. 19.

The original “Quantum Leap” aired for five seasons on NBC from 1989-1993. Scott Bakula starred as Beckett. Dean Stockwell co-starred with Bakula as Al, an observer from Sam’s own time who appeared in the form of a hologram that only Sam could see and hear. Stockwell passed away in November 2021 at the age of 85.