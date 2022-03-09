‘Quantum Leap’ Sequel Series Pilot at NBC Rounds Out Main Cast

The “Quantum Leap” sequel series pilot at NBC has rounded out its main cast with three new additions.

Caitlin Bassett, Nanrisa Lee, and Mason Alexander have all joined the cast of the project. They join previously announced cast members Raymond Lee and Ernie Hudson.

In the followup to the original “Quantum Leap,” the new version takes place 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it

Bassett will star as as Addison, a project lead at Quantum Leap headquarters who operates state-of-the-art technology to communicate with an individual time traveling in the past, likely similar to how Al communicated with Sam via hologram in the original show.

The pilot marks Bassett’s television debut. She is a military veteran, having spent seven years serving with U.S. Army Intelligence and the National Security Agency. She served three tours abroad prior to her honorable discharge with multiple combat and meritorious honors. Upon her return to the U.S., she studied at the Stella Adler Conservatory and with Bob Krakower before being selected for the ABC Discovers Talent Showcase.

She is repped by Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Goodman Genow.

Lee will play Jenn, head of security for Quantum Leap headquarters. Lee previously recurred on the long-running Amazon series “Bosch.” Her other recent credits include “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” “The Morning Show,” “Westworld,” and “CSI: Vegas.”

She is repped by Aqua Talent.

Alexander will play Ian, the chief architect of Quantum Leap’s A.I. program. Alexander is a nonbinary artist. They previously starred in the national tour of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” and have appeared onscreen in shows like “Cowboy Bebop” at Netflix and the upcoming Netflix series “The Sandman.”

They are repped by A3 Artists Agency.

Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt are writing the pilot and will also executive produce under their I Have an Idea! Entertainment banner. Both are currently executive producers on the NBC series “La Brea.

“Quantum Leap” creator Donald P. Bellisario will serve as an executive producer via Belisarius Productions. Deborah Pratt will also executive produce, as will Martin Gero for Quinn’s House Productions. Universal Television will produce. Gero is currently under an overall deal at UTV.

The original “Quantum Leap” aired for five seasons on NBC from 1989-1993. Scott Bakula starred as Dr. Sam Beckett, who found himself leaping from life to life, striving to put right what once went wrong. Dean Stockwell co-starred with Bakula as Al, an observer from Sam’s own time who appeared in the form of a hologram that only Sam could see and hear. Stockwell passed away in November 2021 at the age of 85.