‘Quantum Leap’ At NBC to Extend Season 1 By Six Episodes

NBC has ordered six additional episodes of the “Quantum Leap” revival. The original order of 12 episodes has now been extended to 18, bringing Season 1 to a total of 18 episodes.

The series premiered on Sept. 19 as a sequel to NBC’s 1989-1993 series of the same name. This version stars Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Seong, as a world-renowned physicist and a man of faith. 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula in the original series) stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished, a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it. Ernie Hudson, Caitlin Bassett, Mason Alexander Park and Nanrisa Lee also star.

NBC’s order makes “Quantum Leap” the first new series of the fall TV season to receive an extension. According the network, the most recent data suggests that it is the highest-rated new show in the 18-49 demographic.

Variety‘s review said that “among the entries in television’s recent reboot gold rush, ‘Quantum Leap’ is arguably the series most deserving of a contemporary reimagining,” and noted that the new version “operates as a kind of Swiss army procedural, and each episode has the potential to ricochet in just about any direction.”

Martin Gero serves as showrunner executive produces along with Dean Georgaris, Don Bellisario, Deborah Pratt, Chris Grismer, Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt. Universal Television serves as the studio, producing in association with I Have an Idea! Entertainment, Belisarius Productions and Quinn’s House Productions.