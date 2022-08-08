‘Q-Force’ Canceled After One Season at Netflix

Netflix has officially confirmed the cancellation of the animated series “Q-Force,” a queer comedy following an undervalued group of LGBTQ+ superspies as they go on personal and professional adventures.

Prominent figures in comedy such as Sean Hayes, Wanda Sykes, Patti Harrison, Matt Rogers of the popular “Las Culturistas” podcast, actors David Harbour, Gary Cole and actress Laurie Metcalf rounded out the main voice cast for the series.

Rogers first revealed news of the show’s cancellation in May during a guest host appearance on the “Attitudes!” podcast, also sharing that he recorded his lines in a closet during the COVID-19 lockdowns. And while the show didn’t attract rave reviews from critics, Rogers praised its cult fanbase and spoke briefly on the show’s legacy during the same podcast.

“The people that loved it really loved it, and the good news is that it will always be on Netflix,” Rogers said. “It did not get a second season, but it is out there and it exists.”

The lone 10-episode season followed Steve Maryweather, also known as Agent Mary, voiced by Hayes, who was once crowned the Golden Boy of the American Intelligence Agency until he came out as gay. The Agency sent Mayweather off to West Hollywood to disappear into obscurity, but instead, he assembled a misfit squad of LGBTQ+ spies including the expert mechanic Deb, voiced by Sykes, master of drag Twink, voiced by Rogers, and hacker Stat, voiced by Harrison, to become the Q-Force.

Gabe Liedman, Todd Milliner, David Miner, Mike Schur and Hayes executive produced the show. Its lone season aired in September 2021.