‘Property Brothers’ and ‘Chopped’ to Start Streaming on HBO Max (TV News Roundup)

Several Discovery+ titles, including series such as “Property Brothers” and “Chopped,” will become available to stream on HBO Max in the next week.

Seasons 5 and 6 of “Property Brothers: Forever Home” will start streaming on the service on Wednesday, November 9. The two episodes of Season 7 that have already aired will also become available, while new episodes will be available on HGTV, Discovery+ and HBO Max throughout the rest of the season.

A collection of “Chopped” holiday programs will also be available to stream starting Wednesday. The cooking competition show follows four chefs as they compete take everyday items and turn them into an extraordinary three-course-meal. The curated selection of episodes from the original series, in addition to its spinoff series such as “Chopped Junior” and “Chopped Sweets,” features challenges themed to Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s and other holiday festivities.

Seasons 7 and 8 of “Holiday Baking Championship,” totaling 21 hours of holiday baking skills and competition, will be available to stream starting Monday, November 14. Host Jesse Palmer brings the holiday spice in addition to judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman, and Carla Hall.

Also in today’s television news:

TRAILERS

Disney+ has released a new trailer for Walt Disney Animation Studios’ new series “Zootopia+.” All six episodes launch on the streaming service on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Returning to the fast-paced mammal metropolis of Zootopia in the new short-form series, the show will dive deeper into the lives of some of the feature film’s residents of the city. The series is directed by Josie Trinidad and Trent Correy, while Nathan Curtis produces.

Read below for the each episode synopsis:

“Hopp on Board” – When Judy boards the train from Bunny Burrow to Zootopia to begin her life as the big city’s first bunny cop, Stu and Bonnie’s youngest daughter, Molly, hitches a ride atop the train, forcing the down-to-earth duo out of their comfort zone and into an action-packed rescue mission.

“The Real Rodents of Little Rodentia” – Newly engaged, Fru Fru kicks off wedding planning with enthusiasm and flourish—at least until her scene-stealing cousin Tru Tru arrives to assume the role of Shrew of Honor. A battle for the spotlight ensues until a close call with a giant donut reveals that for better or worse, no one knows you better than family.

“Duke the Musical” – After being wrangled and arrested in a giant donut—compliments of Officer Judy Hopps—clever criminal weasel Duke reevaluates his life, pondering where he went wrong—in song. In a musical aptly staged in his own mind, Duke contemplates how to go from a small time crook to the Big Time!

“The Godfather of the Bride” – A touching tale about the powerful arctic shrew known as Mr. Big revisits Fru Fru’s big day when he delivers a revelatory father-of-the-bride speech. Taking guests back in time to his days as Mr. Small, a new immigrant to Zootopia, he imparts the wisdom he gained then about the importance of friends, family and community.

“So You Think You Can Prance” – ZPD dispatcher Clawhauser persuades his boss, Chief Bogo, to audition for “So You Think You Can Prance.” The stakes are high as the ultimate prize is a dream-come-true opportunity to dance on stage with megastar pop sensation Gazelle.

“Dinner Rush” – As super server Sam urgently tries to finish her restaurant shift to make a once-in-a-lifetime Gazelle concert, Flash and Priscilla show up at the last minute with hopes of a once-in-a-lifetime dinner.

Check out the trailer below.

EXECUTIVES

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind decades of educational content including “Sesame Street,” has named Kim Díaz the new Vice President of Creative Development.

Since joining Sesame Workshop in 2016, Díaz has been a leader in her area of expertise, overseeing all aspects of content development, generating new program ideas for kids and families and serving as creative producer for select current series. In her new role reporting to Kay Wilson Stallings, executive vice president of creative and production, Díaz will develop and lead the creative development strategy for new long-form and short-form series, specials and other programming initiatives. She will also be responsible for identifying and partnering with the right distributor for each property.

“Kim is an invaluable leader, full of collaborative energy and thoughtful insight that furthers our mission,” said Wilson Stallings. “I know she will continue to bring her immense creativity to all of our content, fostering new ideas into incredible programming that helps kids grow smarter, stronger, and kinder.”

Díaz added, “I am deeply passionate about creating educational entertainment for preschoolers and beyond. Growing up in an urban neighborhood in Queens, I remember watching ‘Sesame Street’ and thinking that it was the only show out there that looked like where I lived. It’s an honor to be a part of helping kids like me see themselves through our beloved characters and brand-new programs.”

*

Irene Tallman has been named VP, originals marketing operations and strategy, Hulu Originals. She was previously executive director for Hulu Originals.