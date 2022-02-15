‘Promised Land’ Pulled From ABC Schedule, to Finish Season 1 on Hulu

The new ABC drama “Promised Land” is moving over to Hulu.

The drama series premiered on the broadcast network on Jan. 24. Beginning March 1, it will move to the streaming service for the final five episodes of Season 1. The show has been far from a ratings breakout during its initial episodes. Season to date in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings, it is averaging just a 0.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.9 million viewers per episode.

“‘Promised Land’ is a beautifully executed and tremendously entertaining series of which everyone at our company is extremely proud,” ABC said in a statement. “We know it has a passionate audience that is very invested in this show, and those viewers will be able to stream all subsequent episodes exclusively on Hulu every Tuesday for the rest of the season.”

As a result of the scheduling change, medical drama “The Good Doctor” will return earlier than expected for its midseason premiere. The show will now return on Feb. 28 after initially being slated to come back in April.

“Promised Land” is described as an epic, generation-spanning drama about a Latinx family vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley. It stars John Ortiz as Joe Sandoval, Cecilia Suárez as Lettie Sandoval, Augusto Aguilera as Mateo Sandoval, Christina Ochoa as Veronica Sandoval, Mariel Molino as Carmen Sandoval, Tonatiuh as Antonio Sandoval, Andres Velez as Carlos Rincón, Katya Martín as Juana Sánchez, Rolando Chusan as Billy and Bellamy Young as Margaret Honeycroft.

“Promised Land” is written and executive produced by Matt Lopez. Adam Kolbrenner and Maggie Malina also serve as executive producers. Executive producer Michael Cuesta also directs. The series is produced by ABC Signature

TV Line first reported the Hulu move.