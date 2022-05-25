Stacy La Cotera to Lead Promax As Steve Kazanjian Exits the Marketing Trade Organization

Steve Kazanjian is exiting as president/CEO of Promax after more than seven years. He’ll be replaced by Stacy La Cotera, who currently serves as GM and executive producer at the org, where she’s worked for almost 14 years.

Kazanjian will continue to serve as a consultant to the marketing trade association over the next few months during the transition; he plans to announce his next gig at a guture date.

Promax board of director co-chairs Stephanie Gibbons (who’s the president of marketing at FX Networks) and Alan Beard (the CEO of Synonymous) announced the changes on Wednesday.

“Steve has played a critical role in the development and success of Promax,” Gibbons and Beard said in a joint statement. “We sincerely thank Steve for his dedicated leadership which involved many significant accomplishments in navigating us through the challenges of industry consolidation and the unprecedented period of the pandemic. While his inspiring leadership will be missed, we wish him the best of luck in his new endeavors.”

As for La Cotera, the duo added: “She not only possesses the respect of the membership, knowledge of the industry and strategic forethought for our future, but she brings to the role a passion, love, and drive for our association that is unmatched.”

Kazanjian first joined Promax as chairman/CEO in 2015. In departing, Kazanjian said his first priority was to maintain the organization’s financial health in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We maintained financial stability, honored our obligations, kept our community connected, and launched first-ever virtual content, networking, and leadership programs, to name a few,” he said. “It was two incredible years of experimentation and innovation. And now, it’s time to say goodbye. I’m equally excited to reveal my future plans which I can say involve marketing and maintaining my Promax membership.”

As for La Cotera, she joined the Promax awards department in 2008 from the Recording Academy’s Grammy Awards. La Cotera worked her way up from manager to director to VP of Awards. In 2016, she was named GM and Executive Producer of Promax, where she has overseen the association’s global business and operations for awards, events, marketing, and industry relations.

“I’m honored, and I’m grateful to the board for the opportunity to lead this exceptional association, representing some of the most amazing global marketers and creatives across the media & entertainment industry.” La Cotera said. “Promax is resilient, and I am so proud of all that the team has accomplished. I look forward to continuing to evolve Promax in new and diverse ways.”