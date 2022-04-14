Project Angel Food’s Lead With Love Telethon Strikes Three-Year Deal With KTLA (EXCLUSIVE)

Project Angel Food has signed a three-year deal with KTLA and City National Bank for its annual Lead With Love telethon. This year’s telethon will air on KTLA 5 at 7 p.m. PT on July 23, with returning hosts Eric McCormack, Jessica Holmes, Loni Love and Alec Mapa.

Founded in 1989, Project Angel Food combats food insecurity in Los Angeles County by providing more than 1 million tailored meals each year to people in need. The two-hour telethon has raised $2 million for the organization since debuting in 2020, and previous telethons have featured performances from Kelly Clarkson, Annie Lennox and Gloria Estafan, as well as appearances from Elton John, Ringo Starr and Jamie Lee Curtis. This year’s special guests have yet to be announced, but the program promises to include live musical performances for the audience of Project Angel volunteers.

“While this year’s show promises to be our most entertaining yet, we are in urgent need of donations to help combat the rising cost of fuel and food,” Project Angel Food CEO Richard Ayoub said on Thursday. “Everyone is feeling the pinch at the pump or at the grocery store. But multiply that by the 2,400 people we feed every day, driving to all corners of L.A. County’s 4,700 square miles. The need is great, and we appreciate KTLA and City National Bank’s confidence in extending our telethon through at least 2024.”

“This show gets better and better every year, and we are thrilled to extend our relationship with Project Angel Food,” said KTLA 5 vice president and general manager Janene Drafs. “KTLA has a 75-year tradition of being there for L.A., so providing this very special program to connect our community of viewers with Project Angel Food’s work serving the most vulnerable in our community at large is what being ‘L.A.’s Very Own’ is all about.”

Emmy Award-winning producer Brad Bessey is returning as executive producer for Lead With Love 3, along with Ayoub. angelfood.org

“Bridgerton” Star Golda Rosheuvel to Be Honored by the Human Rights Campaign

LGBTQ civil rights organization the Human Rights Campaign will honor “Bridgeton” star Golda Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte on the hit Netflix series, with the Equality Award at the 2022 HRC Greater New York Dinner on April 30 in New York City. “We are so proud to honor Golda Rosheuvel for being a brilliant and talented woman who, in a world that is not always accepting, is brave enough to be herself and lift the LGBTQ+ community as we strive for equality,” HRC interim president Joni Madison said in a statement. “I am in awe of Golda Rosheuvel’s extraordinary career on stage and in the internationally-acclaimed Netflix series ‘Bridgeton’ and am so grateful that she lives her life publicly as a queer woman. We are honored to hold Ms. Rosheuvel up as a role model, and to thank her for her service to the LGBTQ+ community.”

The evening will also include remarks by actor Brian Michael Smith and a performance from Jessie J. hrcgreaterny.org/dinner

Art for Peace to Support Ukrainian Relief Efforts

Art for Peace, an exhibit at +Coop Gallery in Los Angeles, opens Friday, April 15. The showcase, in partnership with the Ukrainian Culture Center of Los Angeles, benefits Ukraine-based humanitarian organizations: HIAS and Hope2Ukraine. Young artists will be featured alongside works from Gary Baseman, James Nares and Shepard Fairey. artforpeace.art