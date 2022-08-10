Princess Diana Police Investigations Examined in New Channel 4, Sandpaper Films, Discovery+ Series

A new series is set to examine the two official investigations into Princess Diana’s death.

The British royal died in a car accident in Paris in 1997 at the age of 36. The French Brigade Criminelle opened an investigation in 1997 immediately following the accident while the Metropolitan Police undertook their own investigation seven years later in 2004.

Although the accident was investigated by officials on both sides of the Channel, Diana’s death has continued to attract wild conspiracy theories over the decades.

Now Channel 4 has commissioned “Investigating Diana: Death in Paris” (still a working title) from Sandpaper Films in co-production with Discovery+. which is being billed as a police procedural docu-series.

Directed by Will Jessop and Barnaby Pell, the four-part series will speak to a number of top detectives in both the U.K. and France, many of whom have never spoken publicly before, in an attempt to separate fact from fiction.

“The series will hear how detectives chased every lead while manoeuvring between unreliable witnesses and fallible memories,” reads the logline. “It will also examine the public’s insatiable demand for answers, which fuelled unprecedented press interest and the proliferation of online chatrooms, where speculation on the ‘real cause’ of Diana’s death became one of the first viral sensations of the early internet.”

Natacha Brounais and Miriam Jones are set to produce.

“This was a really important series to make — not only because we hope it will lay to rest the conspiracy theories that continue to obscure the truth of what happened in the Alma tunnel [in Paris] that night — but because the story is a window into the world today, where conspiracy theories are no longer reside in the dark corners of the internet but have gone mainstream and are actually pushed by people in positions of real power,” said Henry Singer, executive producer for Sandpaper Films.

Shaminder Nahal, head of specialist factual and commissioning editor at Channel 4 says: “This utterly compelling series explores in forensic detail what happened in the investigations following the death of Princess Diana – what it was like for the detectives working on a huge global news story that was not just a tragedy for the families involved, but a massive internet phenomenon too. In the end the series asks profound questions about ourselves as a society, and the nature of truth.”