‘Prince of Tides’ Series in Development at Apple

Apple is developing a series version of “The Prince of Tides.”

The series would be a remake of the 1991 film of the same name, which was itself an adaptation of the 1986 novel by Pat Conroy. Like the film, the series would follow Tom Wingo, who travels to New York after his sister attempts suicide. While there, he develops a relationship with his sister’s therapist, Susan Lowenstein, while also delving into painful memories from his childhood.

Tate Taylor will write and executive produce the adaptation, with John Norris executive producing with Taylor under their Wyolah Entertainment banner. Craig Anderson and Sharon Hall also executive produce. Sony Pictures Television is the studio.

Sources say that scripts are still being completed for the series. Apple does not comment on projects in development.

“The Prince of Tides” film starred Nick Nolte as Wingo and Barbara Streisand as Lowenstein. Streisand also directed the film, with Conroy and Becky Johnston co-writing the screenplay. It went on to become a great success, grossing over $75 million at the US box office against a reported budget of $30 million. It was nominated for seven Academy Awards as well, including those for best picture, best actor for Nolte, and best adapted screenplay.

Taylor is known for writing and directing 2011’s “The Help,” which picked up four Oscar nominations and a win for Octavia Spencer for best supporting actress. He has also directed films such as “Get on Up,” “Ma, and “Ava.” He most recently created the Fox drama series “Filthy Rich.” This is not his first collaboration with Apple, as he is currently attached to direct and executive produce the comedy series “Mrs. American Pie” starring Laura Dern, Kristen Wiig, and Allison Janney.

He is repped by CAA and Lichter Grossman.