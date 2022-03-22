Prime Video Reveals Trailer, Cameos for Season 2 of Smash Hit ‘Como Sobrevivir Soltero’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Prime Video is bowing the trailer for season two of its first Spanish-language romcom series “Como Sobrevivir Soltero” (“How to Survive Being Single”), which debuts April 15 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Performing cameos this season are Miss Universe 2014/TV host Paulina Vega, Mexican heartthrob Vadhir Derbez (“De Viaje con los Derbez.” “El Mesero”), Faisy (“El Complot Mongol,” “Me Caigo de Risa”) and Edgar Vivar (“El Chavo del Ocho,” “Vecinos”).

Created by brothers Emiliano and Sebastian Zurita, the eight episode second season picks up from where season one ends with Sebastián, playing his fictional self, paying tribute to his late girlfriend Julieta by trying to produce a movie from the script he wrote while they were dating.

Paulina Vega – Como Sobrevivir Soltero Courtesy of Prime Video

He and his producing partner Natalia struggle to secure funding and in the end, decide to adapt the script for the stage. Still grieving, he decides that he can’t start dating again and takes full, wild advantage of his bachelorhood.

Described as a hip millennial dramedy, the series revolves around Zurita’s alter ego and his pals as they navigate the trials and tribulations of dating in modern-day Mexico. Many of the storylines are inspired by their own and their friends’ experiences in the dating world. Both brothers have directed episodes of season two alongside showrunner Marcos Bucay and Noe Santillán-López.

Trailer, bowing exclusively in Variety, features Sebastian and his friends as they navigate the challenges of young adulthood, including how to survive a new job, unemployment, sexual abstinence and friends with benefits.

The inaugural season of “Como Sobrevivir Soltero” bowed in June last year and was one of the top comedy series in Mexico. Season 3 has already been greenlit.

The season one cast, led by Tato Alexander, Octavio Hinojosa, Lucía Gómez-Robledo, Fabrizio Santini, Pamela Almanza, Marcela Guirado and Roberto Flores, reprises roles in the second season.

Edgar Vivar – Como Sobrevivir Soltero Courtesy of Prime Video

Series is a co-production between Campanario Entertainment and the Zuritas’ Addiction House. Campanario Entertainment’s Jaime Dávila, Diana Mejía-Jones, Wendy Cortez and Rico Martínez serve as executive producers while the Zurita brothers, alongside Ricardo Gaspar de Alba Quiroz, also executive produce.

“Como Sobrevivir Soltero” joins Prime Video’s growing slate of local series, buttressed by the infusion of $300 million, announced by Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke in November, towards the development of original content in Mexico over the next three years.

Its current Latino slate includes Eugenio Derbez’s family reality series “De Viaje con los Derbez,” “El Juego de las Llaves,” Daytime Emmy winners “LOL: Last One Laughing” and Diego Luna’s issue-driven food and talk series, “Pan y Circo.”