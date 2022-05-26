A Guide to Pride Month Content on TV: Live Streams of Pride Parades and More

June marks Pride Month, and the history and achievements of LGBTQ communities will be celebrated across the TV landscape with series and specials, including live streaming coverage of Pride parades in Los Angeles and New York.

In addition to a slew of new content tied to Pride month, older titles centered on queer people and characters will become newly available in June. For one, after being out of the streaming world for about six months, all six seasons of “Glee” will debut on Hulu and Disney+ on June 1. Also going to Hulu are Season 1 and 2 of the Starz drama “Vida” on June 7 and the coming-of-age romance film “Wildhood” on June 24. Along with Hulu’s new Pride Month content, these additions will be housed on the platform’s Pride Never Stops hub, first launched in 2019.

Hulu is also offering live streaming coverage of the Los Angeles Pride Parade on June 12 and the NYC Pride March on June 26.

Discovery+ has launched Always Proud, a hub that will live on the streaming service year-round with regular updates to centralize LGBTQ stories. Currently, Always Proud features programs including Bravo’s original 2003 series “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” on which Netflix’s “Queer Eye” is based; the HGTV series “The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project” hosted by married designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent; and “I Am Jazz,” the reality series that documented Jazz Jenning’s life as a trans teen.

Here’s a rundown of Pride-related content that will be updated throughout the month.

Generation Drag (Discovery+, June 1)— This documentary series follows five teen drag performers as they compete in Dragutante, the first drag ball for minors. All six episodes stream today.

“The Book of Queer” (Discovery+, June 2) — This five episode series highlights the histories of LGBTQ+ leaders, artists, activists and other notable figures, from ancient Greece to the modern day. Margaret Cho, Dominique Jackson, Leslie Jordan, Ross Mathews and Alex Newell narrate the series, which features interviews with queer historians and historical recreations. Episodes stream weekly.

“Fire Island” (Hulu, June 3) — Best friends Noah (Joel Kim Booster) and Howie (Bowen Yang) take a vacation to Fire Island with their friends and chosen family in this rom-com inspired by Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice.” Conrad Ricamora, James Scully, Matt Rogers, Margaret Cho, Nick Adams, Tomás Matos and Torian Miller also star.

“Trixie Motel” (Discovery+, June 3) — This eight-episode reality series stars “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Trixie Mattel as she renovates a Palm Springs motel with her partner David Silver, turning it into a drag paradise. Guest stars include Lisa Vanderpump, Nicole Byer, Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott, Katya, Leslie Jordan, Iggy Azalea, Jonathan Bennett and Belinda Carlisle. Two episodes stream today follows by one episode weekly.

“Queer As Folk” (Peacock, June 9) — The second American reimagining of Russell T. Davies groundbreaking British series about the lives of modern gay men, “Queer As Folk” moves the action from Manchester to the streets of New Orleans (the club name, Babylon, stays the same). Devin Way leads an ensemble cast that includes Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, CG, Johnny Sibilly, and Ryan O’Connell, with Juliette Lewis and Kim Cattrall as recurring guest stars. All eight episodes stream today.

Los Angeles Pride Parade (Hulu, June 12) — The LA Pride Parade will return to Hollywood for the first time in decades. KABC’s Ellen Leyva, Karl Schmid, Christiane Cordero and Eric Resendiz report on the event, which will livestream on Hulu from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. PT.

“Love, Victor” season 3 (Hulu and Disney+ June 15) — The third and finale season of this “Love, Simon” spin-off follows main character Victor (Michael Cimino) after the events of the second season, where he tries to decide between his boyfriend Benji (George Sear) and new love interest Rahim (Anthony Keyvan). Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez and Ana Ortiz also star. All eight episodes stream today on Hulu. In addition, the season and the previous two will premiere on Disney+, where the series was originally developed, for the first time.

“Trevor: The Musical” (Disney+, June 24) — Originally performed in Chicago before an off-Broadway production last fall, “Trevor: The Musical” is based on the 1994 Oscar-winning film, which inspired the nonprofit organization The Trevor Project. The musical focuses on a 13-year old boy as he faces bullying at school due to his sexuality, and how he eventually finds a way to forge his own path. A filmed version of the off-Broadway production streams today.

NYC Pride March (Hulu, June 26) — WABC’s Ken Rosato, Lauren Glassberg and Sam Champion will host this livestream of the New York City Pride celebration, featuring live music and in-depth profiles of notable community members. Hulu airs the livestream from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. PT.

(Pictured: “Fire Island”)