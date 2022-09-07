‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” has been renewed for a second season at HBO Max.

The show’s 10-episode first season, which premiered in July, is described as a “coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama” that is set miles away from the original I. Marlene King-created Freeform series’ hometown of Rosewood, but within the existing “Pretty Little Liars” universe.

Co-created by “Riverdale” and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, the new “Pretty Little Liars” series tells the story of a series of tragic events that “almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart 20 years ago,” and how now, in present day, a “disparate group of teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago…as well as their own,” per HBO Max.

“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” stars Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Eric Johnson, Alex Aiono and Lea Salonga.

The series is written and executive produced by Aguirre-Sacasa and Bring, with additional EPs including King, Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron and Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo. Jimmy Gibbons is a producer.

“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” hails from Aguirre-Sacasa’s Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment, which backed the “Pretty Little Liars” book series by Sara Shepard, in association with Warner Bros. Television.

“We are so proud of the incredible response both critically and from fans that ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ has received,” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said in a statement Wednesday. “Viewers have embraced our new generation of Liars, and Roberto and Lindsay’s brilliantly dark, horror-fueled take on this iconic franchise. Along with Alloy and Warner Bros. Television, we are thrilled to continue the ‘Pretty Little Liars’ legacy.”

“We are beyond excited to continue telling stories with our amazing group of little liars—exploring their friendships, their romances, their secrets, and their status as scream queens supreme!” Aguirre-Sacasa and Bring added. “Eternal thanks to the fans who have embraced this new, horror-version of ‘Pretty Little Liars’—which we’ll be continuing, of course—as well as our partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, and Alloy Entertainment. As Tabby would say, ‘There’s a sequel in the offing!’”

Read Variety‘s interview with Aguirre-Sacasa and Bring about their Season 2 plans for “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.”