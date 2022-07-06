‘A’ Is Back in ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Trailer

A new generation of liars are up to no good in the first trailer for “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” premiering on HBO Max this summer.

A sequel to the popular 2010 ABC Family/Freeform teen drama “Pretty Little Liars,” itself based on Sara Shepard’s book series of the same name, “Original Sin” follows the chronology of the original show, which ran for seven seasons and 160 episodes, but focuses on a completely new set of teenagers in a new town — the blue-collar Millwood, Pa.

Bailee Madison, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Chandler Kinney and Zaria play the five main characters: Imogen, Minnie, Noa, Tabby and Faran, a group of friends tormented by “A” — an anonymous identity assumed by villains in the original series. Whereas the As from the original series harassed the girls with their personal secrets, this A is going after the friend group for the mistakes their mothers committed while they were in high school. In addition to the core five cast members, the series also stars Mallory Bechtel as high school mean girl Karen, Eric Johnson as local police officer Sheriff Beasley and Alex Aiono as Noa’s boyfriend Shawn.

The series was developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, who previously worked together as writers for Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” Aguirre-Sacasa executive produces via his Muckle Man Productions banner, which produces with Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television. Additional executive producers include Calhoon Bring, Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron, and Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo.

“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” follows two prior, short-lived spinoff series as an expansion of the “Pretty Little Liars” universe. The first, supernatural drama series “Ravenswood,” premiered in 2013, while the second, “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists,” aired in 2019. Both shows debuted on ABC Family/Freeform and were ultimately canceled after one season. “Original Sin” also joins the 2021 “Gossip Girl” series as yet another revival of a popular teen drama streaming on HBO Max. The two will be joined next year by “Degrassi,” a new sequel series of the popular and long-running Canadian high school “Degrassi” franchise.

“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” premieres on HBO Max July 28. Watch the full trailer below.