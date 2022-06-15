‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Sets July Premiere Date, Reveals First Teaser (TV News Roundup)

“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” will premiere July 28, HBO Max has announced.

The release date was announced via a first look teaser for the series, which shows a mysterious figure cutting up and burning pictures of the five main characters: Imogen (Bailee Madison), Minnie (Malia Pyles), Noa (Maia Reficco), Tabby (Chandler Kinney) and Faran (Zaria).

The new series is a sequel to the original series that focuses on a completely new set of teenagers in the blue-collar town of Millwood, Pa. The five main characters are tormented by someone operating under the identity of “A,” an alias assumed by villains from the original show, who knows the secrets of both the teenagers, and their parents. In addition to the five main characters, the series also stars Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson, and Alex Aiono.

“Pretty Little Liars” was developed for HBO Max by “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” collaborators Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring. Original “Pretty Little Liars” series showrunner I. Marlene King executive produces with Aguirre-Sacasa, Calhoon Bring, Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron, Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo. Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment produce in association with Warner Bros. Television

“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” will debut its first three episodes on July 28, followed by two episodes on August 4 and 11, and the final three episodes on August 18. Watch the full teaser below.

Also in today’s TV news:

DATES

Kid Cudi and Kenya Barris’ television event “Entergalactic” will premiere on September 30 on Netflix, the streamer announced today during the Annecy International Film Festival. The animated story follows two young artists navigating the twists and turns of finding love in New York City. Jessica Williams stars alongside Cudi. Rounding out the cast is Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Teyana Taylor, Arturo Castro and Macaulay Culkin. Barris executive produces the project with Cudi, Karina Manashil, Dennis Cummings, Fletcher Moules, Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams.

CASTING

“Hightown” announced new cast members and characters for Season 3, which is currently in production. Garret Dillahunt will join as Shane Frawley, a “charismatic and charming gangster from South Boston.” Jeanine Serralles will play Rachel, a lonely woman who has found comfort in exchanging letters with prisoners. Kaya Rosenthal will play Sarah, a rookie cop who has joined Ray’s unit on an undercover assignment. Michael Drayer will play Owen Frawley, the nephew of Shane Frawley who was booted from the Red Sox farm team for steroid abuse and violence. Ellie Barone will be Veronica, who’s mysteriously gone missing and becomes Jackie’s latest obsession. Taja V. Simpson will play Janelle a no-nonsense physical therapist at the prison who has fallen in love with prisoner Osito.

AWARDS

Women’s Voices Now honored Sujata Day with the inaugural Women Making Waves award for her work in the TV industry on June 11 at Venice Arts in Marina Del Rey, Calif. “The Women Making Waves award seeks to recognize women in the film and television industry whose productions shift and challenge our stereotypical perceptions of women in real life. The recipient of this award creates or portrays characters who authentically represent women as whole human beings, experiencing the full range of life’s complexities and experiences. Sujata’s work does all of this and more,” said Heidi Basch-Harod, executive director of Women’s Voices Now.

GREENLIGHTS

Nickelodeon has ordered “Super Duper Bunny League,” a new adventure-comedy preschool series based on Jamie Smart’s kids comic book series. The 26-episode series centers on a group of bunny friends who must battle danger as they defend their city from their arch-nemesis, Dr. Fuzzleglove. It is currently slated to debut in the U.S. in 2024 and will continue to roll out on Nick Jr. channels internationally. “Super Duper Bunny League” is produced by Nickelodeon Animation , and Robert Scull and Jonny Belt serve as executive producers. Jamie Smart is a consultant on the series. Production for Nickelodeon is overseen by Eryk Casemiro. Marielle Kaar serves as Nickelodeon’s executive in charge of production for the series.

DEVELOPMENT

Emmy-winning news anchor Ernie Anastos will return to TV with “Positively America With Ernie Anastos.” The series, which will premiere this fall via Gray Television’s network of stations, will see Anastos interview notable celebrities and public figures such as Marie Osmond, Bob Costas, Jennifer Lahmers, Ken Burns, Alison Victoria, Bobby Valentine, Joan Lunden, Lidia Bastianich and Steve Forbes. The series will also include segments regarding cultural trends and word-on-the-street interviews. “Positively America With Ernie Anastos is produced by Ernie Anastos World Television, Inc., in association with Pettengill Productions, Inc. Todd Pettengill executive produces the series.