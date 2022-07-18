‘Powerpuff Girls,’ ‘Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends’ Reboots in the Works by Original Creator Craig McCracken

Craig McCracken is taking another crack at “The Powerpuff Girls” and “Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends.”

The original creator of the two animated classics is developing reboots of the series for Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe.

“The Powerpuff Girls” reboot revisits and expands upon the world of the original show, as Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup face off against a variety of villains comprised of familiar foes and new threats. “Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends” will return as an original preschool animated series, welcoming a new cast of imaginary friends.

McCracken, who began his career at Hanna-Barbera Cartoons in 1992, also created Disney’s “Wander Over Yonder” and Netflix’s “Kid Cosmic.”

“The Hanna-Barbera homecoming of Craig was an opportunity we could not pass up,” said Sam Register, president of Cartoon Network Studios, Warner Bros. Animation and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe. “Along with his unparalleled sense of fun and imagination, he’s bringing two of his greatest works in ‘The Powerpuff Girls’ and ‘Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends,’ and we are so excited for these characters to be a part of the new legacy taking shape at the studio.”

The original “Powerpuff Girls” series debuted on Cartoon Network in 1998. Throughout its 78-episode run, the show won two Emmy Awards and numerous other animation honors. The show centers on three child superheroes whose mission in life alternates between going to school, fighting crime, playing hopscotch and saving the world before bedtime.

The CW is still working on a live-action reboot of the toon as well, after overhauling the pilot last year.

“Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends” originally ran for six seasons on Cartoon Network. During its run, it earned six Emmys and became a classic among younger generations.

Sarah Fell, vice president of original kids and family animation at HBSE, will oversee development of both projects.