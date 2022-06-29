‘Power Book IV: Force’ Season 2 Adds Four to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

“Power Book IV: Force” Season 2 at Starz has added four new cast members, Variety has learned exclusively.

Carmela Zumbado (“Chicago PD”), Miriam A. Hyman (“The Chi,” “The Laundromat”), Manuel Eduardo Ramierz (“Snowfall,” “Queen of the South”), and Adrienne Walker (“Law &. Order: Organized Crime”) will all join the new season of the show as series regulars.

“Power Book IV: Force” follows fan-favorite “Power” character Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) after he leaves New York following the original series finale. But what was supposed to be a quick stop in Chicago quickly spirals into Tommy being pulled into the city’s drug game. The series also stars Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons, Gabrielle Ryan, Shane Harper, Kris D. Lofton, Anthony Fleming III, Lucien Cambric, and Tommy Flanagan.

Zumbado will play Mireya Garcia.Mireya is smart, direct with a great sense of humor. She’s strong-willed, guarded, and not afraid to call you on your bad behavior. She’s also the younger sister of the most dangerous Mexican drug dealer in the city.

Hyman will play US Attorney Stacy Marks. Marks is from Chicago’s South Side and first worked as a public defender before earning her way into the U.S. Attorney’s Office. She’s an independent self-starter who’s young, hungry, and ready to make a name for herself.

Ramirez will play Miguel Garcia. Miguel is a mean, violent, and domineering alpha male. He’s never been in a long-term relationship because he lives to make money but will do anything to protect the ones he loves.

Walker will play Shanti “Showstopper” Page. Shanti is a prized ex-professional boxer that now runs her own gym. She is fearless and ambitious, a dangerous combination. Walker is represented by Gray Talent Group.

Gary Lennon will serve as showrunner and executive producer on Season 2. Robert Munic created the series and served as showrunner on Season 1. Courtney A. Kemp, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Mark Canton also executive produce. The “Power” Universe series are executive produced by “Power” creator and showrunner Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Terri Kopp and End of Episode’s Chris Selak will also executive produce. Lionsgate Television is the studio.

(Pictured, from left to right: Adrienne Walker, Carmela Zumbado, Manuel Eduardo Ramirez, Miriam Hyman)