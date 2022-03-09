‘Power Book IV: Force’ Renewed for Season 2 at Starz, Adds Gary Lennon as Showrunner

“Power Book IV: Force” has been renewed for Season 2 at Starz.

The third spinoff of the original “Power” to debut on Starz, the series saw Joseph Sikora return as Tommy Egan, who leaves New York and finds himself caught up in the Chicago drug game. The series also stars Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons, Gabrielle Ryan, Shane Harper, Kris D. Lofton, Anthony Fleming III, Lucien Cambric, and Tommy Flanagan.

“Fans have been eagerly awaiting Joseph’s return as the iconic Tommy Egan and from the show’s record-setting debut, it was clear right away that they want to see another season of him taking on this new city,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO at Starz. “We are thrilled to have Joseph back in the ‘Power’ Universe and to be expanding the world with a new tapestry of power players brought to life by our fantastic cast.”

Per Starz, “Force” pulled in 3.3 million multiplatform viewers for its Feb. 6 premiere, making it the most-watched premiere in network history. Furthermore, it broke Starz app viewership records.

News of the renewal comes approximately one week after series executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson posted on Instagram about his frustrations over the lack of a Season 2 renewal for the show. “They Renewed High town and FORCE is the highest rated show they have it sitting in limbo,” Jackson wrote in one post. “If I told you how much dumb s*** I deal with over here.” He went on to post multiple times about the situation, saying that he planned to leave Starz once his current overall deal expires in September.

According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, plans to renew “Force” had been in the works for some time and that a Season 2 writers’ room was staffed ahead of the series premiere.

Robert Munic created “Force” and served as showrunner on Season 1. He departed the series ahead of the end of production on the first season. Gary Lennon will join the show in Season 2 as showunner and executive producer. “Power” creator Courtney A. Kemp also executive produces along with Jackson. Kemp executive produces via End of Episode, while Jackson does so via G-Unit Film and Television. Mark Canton of Atmosphere Entertainment MM also executive produces along with Terri Kopp and End of Episode’s Chris Selak. Lionsgate Television produces.