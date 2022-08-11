‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Renewed for Season 3 at Starz

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” has been renewed for its third season at Starz. Announced at the Television Critics Association 2022 summer press tour, the news comes ahead of the Aug. 14 debut of Season 2.

“Raising Kanan,” the third series in the “Power” universe, it set in the early ‘90s and tells the origin story of Kanan Stark (MeKai Curtis) and his entry into the criminal world through his mother, Raquel (Patina Miller) who ruthlessly runs the family’s drug empire. Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Joey Badass, Hailey Kilgore, Shanley Caswell and Antonio Ortiz also star.

“Our passionate and loyal fans have been eagerly awaiting the Season 2 return of ‘Raising Kanan’ to see the continued transformation of a young and naïve teenage Kanan Stark into the ruthless, no-nonsense character they know and love,” said Kathryn Busby, president of original programming at Starz. “And we’re thrilled to be doubling down on a third season with this incredible cast led by Patina and MeKai.”

Sascha Penn will return as showrunner and executive producer for Season 3. The “Power” series are executive produced by Courtney A. Kemp, creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” through her End of Episode banner, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Chris Selak, Kevin Fox, Santa Sierra and Natasha Gray also executive produce Season 3. Lionsgate Television produces for Starz.

During their TCA panels, Starz also announced that upcoming limited docuseries “The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast” will premiere on Oct. 23 and upcoming drama “Dangerous Liaisons will premiere on Nov. 6.

In eight parts, “The BMF Documentary” follows up on “BMF,” Starz’s scripted drama that in Season 1 addressed the early Detroit years of the Flenorys, aka the Black Mafia Family. The docuseries will coverthe full arc of the BMF story, starting with the rise of founders Demetrius “Big Meech” and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory in early ‘80s Detroit through the peak years during the late 90’s and early aughts, to the end of their reign in 2006, up to present day. Interview subjects include former members, insiders, associates and celebrity figures close to the family, while journalists, consultants and archival footage will also be featured.

“The BMF Documentary” is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, showrunner Shan Nicholson, Richard Perello and Stacey Offman. Brad Hebert and Isaac Bolden serve as co-executive producers with Jessica Vale as senior producer Jessica Vale. Nicholson will also direct alongside Chris Frierson. Jigsaw Productions and G-Unit Film & Television produce for Starz. Alice Dickens Koblin, head of unscripted programming is overseeing on behalf of STARZ. The “BMF” scripted series is produced and owned by Lionsgate Television.

“Dangerous Liaisons” is adapted from Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ 1782 novel of the same name and focuses on the origin story of the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont, who met as passionate young lovers in Paris on the eve of the revolution. Driven to right the wrongs of their past, the young couple’s survival depends on their skills of seduction and manipulation of not only the French nobility but of each other. Alice Englert and Nicholas Denton portray the lovers: Camille, who is taken in by the current Marquise de Merteuil (Lesley Manville) and navigates her own path in a world of men, using the power of secrets to take back control, and Valmont who will stop at nothing to regain his title that was recently taken from him. Kosar Ali stars as Victoire, Camille’s best friend and partner in crime, and Carice Van Houten plays Jacqueline de Montrachet, a pious noblewoman with a mysterious connection to Camille. Additional cast members include Hilton Pelser as Gabriel Carrè, Fisayo Akinade as Chevalier de Saint-Jacques, Michael McElhatton as Jean de Merteuil, Nathanael Saleh as Azolan, Colette Dalal Tchantcho as Ondine de Valmont, Hakeem Kae-Kazim as Majordome and Tom Wlaschiha as Henri de Montrachet.

Playground and Flame Ventures produce for Starz in association with Lionsgate Television. Executive producers include creator and showrunner Harriet Warner, Colin Callendar for Playground, Tony Krantz for Flame Ventures, Scott Huff, Bethan Jones and Christopher Hampton. Barney Reisz serves as producer.