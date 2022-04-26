‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Ups Luna Lauren Vélez to Recurring Role for Season 3 (EXCLUSIVE)

Luna Lauren Vélez has been promoted to a recurring role on “Power Book II: Ghost” at Starz, Variety has learned exclusively.

Vélez originally appeared on the show during its second season in the role of Evelyn Castillo, the wife of Frank Tejada (David Zayas) and the sister-in-law of Lorenzo Tejada (Berto Colon). She was in one episode of Season 2 and will now appear in five episodes of Season 3.

Vélez is known for her roles on shows like “New York Undercover,” “Oz,” and “Dexter.” She also appeared in the third and fourth seasons of the Emmy-winning ABC drama series “How to Get Away With Murder.” On the film side, she will next be seen in “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” and will lend her voice to “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” after having previously voiced Rio Morales in the first film.

She is repped by the Lasher Group, APA, and Kraditor & Haber PC.

“Power Book II: Ghost” was renewed for a third season shortly after the beginning of its second. The show was the first of the four planned “Power” spinoffs to debut. Most recently, “Power Book IV: Force” debuted on the premium cabler and was renewed for a second season in March.

Brett Mahoney will serve as showrunner of Season 3, and executive produces alongside Courtney Kemp via her production company End of Episode, 50 Cent through G-Unit Film and Television, Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM and Chris Selak. Geary McLeod will serve as supervising producer and direct the season’s first episode. Lionsgate Television produces for Starz.