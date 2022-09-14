Pooja Midha To Oversee Comcast’s Effectv Ad-Sales Unit

Pooja Midha has been named executive vice president and general manager for Effectv, the ad-sales division of Comcast’s large cable operation, putting her in charge of a unit with broadening importance for the unit at a time when advertisers are seeking new technologies to aid in the placement of their pitches to consumers.

Midha replaces James Rooke, who was recently named president of Comcast Advertising.

Midha will oversee a national team that manages everything from sales to data innovation. She is expected to continue to burnish the company’s efforts to bring more widespread use of data to TV strategies, and to utilize addressable and programmatic ad technologies.

She will report to Rooke and be based in New York.

“Pooja is the right leader for Effectv at this time, especially as the company continues its transformation within the rapidly changing television landscape,” said Rooke, in a prepared statement. “Through her recent work at Comcast Advertising, as well as her work within the industry as a catalyst in driving innovation across both sales and software for premium video advertising, I am confident that she will lead the Effectv team to the next level of success.”

Before joining Comcast Advertising, where she had been chief growth officer, Midha was president of the advertising technology company true[X]. Before true[X], Midha was senior vice president, digital ad sales and operations for the ABC broadcast network. Earlier in her career, Midha held a variety of senior sales and marketing roles at the former Viacom Inc. including positions at MTV Networks, MTV Networks International and Nickelodeon. She started her career in advertising sales at Dow Jones & Company.