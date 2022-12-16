‘Pokémon’ Says Goodbye to Ash Ketchum With 2023 Series Featuring Two New Trainers

After Ash Ketchum finally achieved his 25-year goal of becoming World Champion, the “Pokémon” anime will bid farewell to him and his Pikachu and launch an upcoming animated series featuring a new storyline and characters.

The new show, which will premiere worldwide in 2023 after “Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series” ends, will follow dual protagonists Liko and Roy, and also feature the Paldea region’s starter Pokémon Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly from the recent video games “Pokémon Scarlet” and “Violet.”

“Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series” will wrap up with 11 special episodes, beginning on Jan. 13, that celebrate Ash’s long journey to become the top trainer in the Pokémon world. The upcoming episodes will feature fan-favorite characters and let viewers in on what the future holds for Ash and Pikachu. Some of the returning, familiar faces teased in a new trailer are Brock, Misty, Gary, Team Rocket and some of Ash’s most famous Pokémon.

“Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series” is streaming now exclusively on Netflix in the U.S. In a recent episode, Ash and Pikachu won the Masters Eight Tournament of the Pokémon World Coronation Series, a feat that has been teased ever since the duo’s journey in the Kanto region in 1997’s “Pokémon: Indigo League” series.

“Ash Ketchum’s determination and perseverance to achieve his goal of becoming the world’s top Pokémon Trainer over the course of 25 seasons represents the very best of what it means to be a Trainer,” said Taito Okiura, vice president of marketing for The Pokémon Company International. “We cannot wait to celebrate this moment with Pokémon fans when the newest season of ‘Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series’ and this adventure-defining episode air around the world in the coming year. This is a season fans won’t want to miss!”

Watch a trailer announcing the new series below.