‘Pivoting’ Canceled After One Season at Fox

Comedy “Pivoting” has been canceled after just one season at Fox, Variety has confirmed.

The midseason single-cam sitcom starring Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q, concluded its 10-episode first season March 10.

Set in a small, middle-class town in Long Island, NY, “Pivoting” follows close-knit childhood friends Amy (Coupe), Jodie (Goodwin) and Sarah (Q) as they cope with the death of the fourth member of their group. When faced with the reality that life is short, these women pivot, and alter their current paths, by way of a series of impulsive, ill-advised and self-indulgent decisions. These pivots will strengthen their bond and prove it’s never too late to screw up your life in the pursuit of happiness.

Along with Coupe, Goodwin and Q, the short-lived comedy stars Tommy Dewey as Henry, JT Neal as Matt and Marcello Reyes as Luke.

The first season of the series is averaging a 0.4 rating and 1.8 million total viewers, according to delayed viewing data from Nielsen.

“Pivoting” is created by Liz Astrof (“The Conners,” “2 Broke Girls”), who also serves showrunner and executive produces with Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and Tristram Shapeero.

The comedy is produced by Warner Bros. TV and Fox Entertainment.

“Pivoting” was among Fox’s fresh series for the 2021-2022 season, which also saw the debuts of “The Big Leap,” which has since been canceled, “Our Kind of People,” “The Cleaning Lady,” which has been renewed, and “Welcome to Flatch.” The cancellation of “Pivoting” comes ahead of Fox’s upfront presentation to advertisers, which is set to take place in New York City on May 16. At that event, the broadcast network will preview its upcoming 2022-2023 slate to Madison Avenue.