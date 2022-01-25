‘Pitch Perfect’ Series at Peacock Adds Flula Borg to Reprise Film Franchise Role

Flula Borg is returning to the world of “Pitch Perfect,” with the German actor and comedian signing on for a role in the Peacock series continuation of the film franchise.

Variety exclusively reported that the series had been ordered by Peacock in September 2021. Borg will star alongside previously announced series lead Adam Devine. Borg will reprise the role of Piëter Krämer from “Pitch Perfect 2.” Piëter has transitioned from German a cappella star to discredited music manager. He signs Bumper Allen (Devine) as his only client and brings him to Berlin to pursue his dreams after one his songs becomes a hit in Germany.

In addition to his role in “Pitch Perfect 2,” Borg is known for his roles in films like James Gunn’s recent revamp of “Suicide Squad,” “Trolls World Tour,” “Ferdinand,” and “Buddymoon.” He has also previously appeared on shows like “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Younger,” and “Workaholics,” the last of which was co-created by and starred Devine. Borg is also an accomplished stand up comedian and DJ.

He is repped by Sugar 23, UTA, and Felker Toczek.

“Pitch Perfect” will be written by Megan Amram, who will also serve as executive producer and showrunner. Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman of Brownstone Productions will also executive produce along with Paul Brooks and Scott Neimeyer of Gold Circle Films. Devine will executive produce in addition to starring. Universal Television will produce. Brownstone and Gold Circle produced all three films in the “Pitch Perfect” franchise, with Banks having directed “Pitch Perfect 2″ and appearing onscreen in all three films.