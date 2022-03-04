‘Pitch Perfect’ Peacock Series Casts Jameela Jamil, Sarah Hyland, Lera Abova

The “Pitch Perfect” series at Peacock has added Jameela Jamil, Sarah Hyland, and Lera Abova to its cast, Variety has learned.

The trio joins previously announced series lead Adam Devine and cast member Flula Borg. In the series, Bumper Allen (Devine) moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin. Borg will reprise the role of Piëter Krämer whom he played in “Pitch Perfect 2.” Production will commence soon in Berlin.

Jamil (“The Good Place,” “She Hulk”) will play Gisela, a bombastic and flashy up-and-coming German pop star. Gisela is Piëter’s ex-girlfriend and Bumper’s main rival the German Unity Day concert. She will stop at nothing to beat him to stardom.

Jamil is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment.

Hyland (“Modern Family,” “The Wedding Year”) will play Heidi, Piëter and Bumper’s cheery and slightly odd American assistant. While working on Bumper’s team by day, she secretly harbors dreams of being a singer-songwriter herself, and moonlights by performing original songs in a Berlin cabaret.

Hyland is repped by WME, Richard Konigsberg, GTRBP, and The Lede Company.

Abova (“Anna”) will play will play Piëter’s sister and a prominent Berlin DJ and music producer. She performs in clubs all over the city as DJ Das Boot. She is as cool as Berlin in December (4.1°C).

Abova is repped by Paradigm and AFA Prime Talent.

“Pitch Perfect” will be written by Megan Amram, who will also serve as executive producer and showrunner. Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman of Brownstone Productions will also executive produce along with Paul Brooks and Scott Neimeyer of Gold Circle Films. Devine will executive produce in addition to starring. Universal Television will produce. Brownstone and Gold Circle produced all three films in the “Pitch Perfect” franchise, with Banks having directed “Pitch Perfect 2″ and appearing onscreen in all three films.