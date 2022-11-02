Adam Devine Challenges Jameela Jamil to a Riff-Off in ‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’ Trailer, NBC Sets Premiere Episode Air Date

Bumper Allen is going overseas to hit the aca-stage once again.

In the first trailer for Peacock’s forthcoming “Pitch Perfect” spinoff series “Bumper in Berlin,” Adam Devine’s Bumper has some new challenges to conquer on his path to international superstardom –– including Jameela Jamil.

NBC will air the premiere episode of the series and a sneak peek at the season on Nov. 28 following Monday night’s episode of “The Voice,” the network announced. All episodes of “Bumper in Berlin” will be available on Peacock beginning Nov. 23.

Hailing from writer and showrunner Megan Amram, the series follows “Pitch Perfect” fan favorite Bumper, who moves to Berlin in an attempt to revive his music career after one of his songs becomes popular in Germany. Other cast members include Flula Borg, Sarah Hyland and Lera Abova.

The trailer opens with a reinvigorated Bumper who quickly takes off from his security job at Barden University after learning of his TikTok fame and sets flight for Berlin. Upon landing, he builds a fruitful relationship with his assistant Heidi (Hyland) and manager Pieter (Borg), but his growing fame is threatened by Gisela (Jamil). To win over the crowd and achieve his dreams, Bumper challenges the singer to a riff-off.

“To think this journey began over 15 years ago – from the discovery of Mickey Rapkin’s book, to three incredible films, and now a television series. We could never have imagined the life that this story would take on. It was really important to us that ‘Bumper in Berlin’ be recognizable to the fans, for its irreverent comedy and phenomenal music, but also entirely distinct from what you’ve seen before. We wanted to honor The Barden Bellas and the ‘Pitch Perfect’ world, while expanding into a fresh and brilliantly weird character journey,” executive producer Elizabeth Banks said in a statement. “This story is about second chances, friendship and the idea that your dreams can come true in unexpected ways – anywhere in the world, at any point in your life. When we brought Megan Amram on board, it was clear she shared that vision and brought the whole Berliner world and characters to life in a way that only Megan could.”

Added Amram: “With ‘Bumper in Berlin,’ the other producers and I decided we wanted to expand the world of ‘Pitch Perfect’ into something recognizable yet unique. We wanted to keep what made the movies special but create a new world that felt completely original.”

Taking several elements from the original “Pitch Perfect” franchise, the writer worked with the team to invent “something sweet and absurd.” “Two beloved characters from the movies are joined by a whole new cast of characters who hopefully inject a freshness and absurdity to the franchise the world already adores,” Amram continued.

Amram serves as executive producer on the series alongside Banks and Max Handelman of Brownstone Productions, Paul Brooks and Scott Neimeyer of Gold Circle Films and Devine. Todd Strauss-Schulson directs as well as executive produces and Richie Keen serves as producing director and executive producer. Maureen Bharoocha will also helm one episode. Universal Television is the producer.

Watch the official trailer below.