Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Teams With Guy Fieri On Food Network Competition Series

The Pioneer Woman will preside over a new kind of cooking process.

Ree Drummond, who has parlayed her ranch lifestyle into a decade-long association with Food Network, will lead the new competition series “Big Bad Budget Battle,” which is produced by fellow food celebrity Guy Fieri and is slated to debut on the Warner Bros. Discovery outlet on Tuesday, August 9 at 10 p.m. eastern, the network announced Thursday. The series will also stream on Discovery+.

In each of six hour-long episodes, three home cooks must shop on a budget in Flavortown Market, and, armed only with a small amount of cash, must buy all the ingredients needed to make the an inexpensive and delicious dish. The contestant who proves to be the best cook and thriftiest shopper will take home the trophy and a year’s worth of groceries.

“I can’t wait for viewers to see these awesome home cooks in action, both with their creativity in the kitchen and their budget-shopping skills — they are truly something to behold! As a home cook myself, I’m impressed by their resourcefulness and ingenuity as they plan, shop, and prepare their incredible dishes,” said Drummond, in a prepared statement.

Contestants need to pinch pennies so they don’t blow their budget, make thrifty and delicious brunches and elevated one-pot dinner party meals. Drummond, along with a panel of rotating judges including, Darnell Ferguson, Eddie Jackson, Beau MacMillan, Catherine McCord, Damaris Phillips, and Justin Warner will decide the winner.

“Each week fans tune in to see what Ree is cooking up on The Pioneer Woman — they love her warmth, down-to-earth style, easy relatability and wry sense of humor that makes everyone want to pull up a chair in her kitchen. These same qualities make her the perfect host to oversee this fast-paced culinary competition that takes a page from real-world conundrums like grocery shopping on a budget and finding cost effective ingredients to make incredible meals. ‘Big Bad Budget Battle’ is action-packed and full of tips and takeaways for viewers to incorporate at home,” said Jane Latman, president, home and food content and streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery, in a statement,

“Big Bad Budget Battle” is executive produced by Guy Fieri from his production company, Knuckle Sandwich, and Lando Entertainment for Food Network and Discovery+.