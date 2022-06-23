Piolo Pascual and Lovi Poe Head Philippines Version of Korea’s ‘Flower of Evil’ Series

Stars Piolo Pascual and Lovi Poe head the cast of the Philippines adaptation of Korean Series “Flower of Evil.” It begins airing across East Asia and parts of the Middle East.

The romance-thriller series involves a female detective who suspects that her husband is a serial killer.

The original show was produced by CJ ENM’s Studio Dragon and aired on tvN in 2020. It has been refashioned in 16 one-hour episodes by Dreamscape Entertainment with ABS-CBN as co-producer and multi-territory streaming platform Viu presenting it as an ‘original.’

The Philippine adaptation is to first premiere internationally through Viu in 16 different territories across Asia, the Middle East, and South Africa from Thursday. It will then be broadcasted in prime time on ABS-CBN’s linear channels A2Z channel, Kapamilya channel and Jeepney TV from Saturday.

A supplied synopsis describes the narrative as” “a crime-suspense drama series that tells the story of unconditional love. It revolves around a married couple who overcome the challenges brought about by their secrets. Jacob, a doting husband and family man hides his dark past as a suspected murderer from his homicide detective wife, Iris. But when Iris takes the lead on a case connected to Jacob’s past, both stop at nothing to find out the truth and protect the life that they built – even if it means going behind each other’s backs.”

“The partnership of ABS-CBN Entertainment and Viu in producing the Philippine adaptation is an opportunity for us to showcase excellent Filipino talent and storytelling to more audiences worldwide,” said Cory V. Vidanes, COO of ABS Broadcast.

Pascual who was previously named by Variety and the International Film Festival & Awards Macao as a talent to watch, is best known for TV series “Don’t Give Up on Us” and 2015 movie “Silong.” Poe has collected numerous awards for roles in movies including “Latay,” “Mayohan” and “Yesterday Today Tomorrow.”

“We look forward to seeing the new, localized version drama bringing the story and characters closer to the Filipino audiences while keeping the fun and value of the original script,” said Sebastian Kim, CJ ENM’s director for international content sales.