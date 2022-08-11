‘Physical’ Renewed for Season 3 at Apple

Apple has ordered Season 3 of the dramedy “Physical,” Variety has learned.

Season 2 of the series follows Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne) who, after launching her first fitness video, has uncovered a new set obstacles in her way to building her fitness empire. She is torn between loyalty to her husband (Rory Scovel) and the values he represents, and a dangerous attraction to someone else. With new competition threatening her status, Rubin finds herself having to outrun some fierce new competitors.

Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks, Ashley Liao and Geoffrey Arend are also featured among the cast.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to continue telling Sheila’s story in creative collaboration with Rose Byrne and the rest of our incredible cast, writers and crew. Rose’s breathtaking, hilarious and brave performance is the north star on our show’s journey of personal empowerment and transformation in 80’s Southern California in all its synth-pop, sun-baked, spandex-clad glory,” said Annie Weisman, creator and showrunner. “The feedback we’ve received from audiences who continue to discover and feel seen by ‘Physical’ is the most deeply gratifying experience of my career and I’m so grateful to our team at Apple and Tomorrow Studios for making this dream a reality.”