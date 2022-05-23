Philippines Online Hit ‘Kiss Master’ Set for Series Adaptation by Wattpad and Kumu (EXCLUSIVE)

Philippines social media platform and online story company Wattpad have joined forces to adapt Jamille Fumah’s Wattpad hit “Kiss Master” as a 10-episode series for multi-platform distribution.

The romantic fantasy currently has 7.7 million reads on Wattpad. It follows five years after Sussie’s heart was broken by bad boy billionaire Arkanghel Wolfgang. When he reappears in her life it is not clear that their differences can be bridged.

Fumah (who also goes by the handle @JFStories) is one of the most successful Wattpad writers in the Philippines, with 1.5 million followers on the platform and more than 30 stories published and more than 336 million total reads. Fumah has also published five books with Bliss Books, Wattpad’s joint imprint with Anvil Publishing in the Philippines.

The production will be realized with the involvement of Black Sheep Productions, known for Philippine cinema hits such as “Exes Baggage,” “Alone/Together,” “Fan Girl” and “Whether the Weather Is Fine.”

The show will be directed by Chad Vidanes (Wattpad rom-com series “He’s Into Her”). The character of Sussie will be played by Kaori Oinuma (“Love at First Stream”) while Joao Constancia is set in the role of Arkhangel. Kyle Echarri (ABS-CBN’s “On the Wings of Love”) plays a disruptive influence called Hugo.

Wattpad’s thriving fandom will have the ability to influence the project’s other casting and storyline.

Kumu

Wattpad and Kumu have previously worked together, but not gone as far as a joint production. “Our expanded partnership with Wattpad is the next project in a series of fan-influenced adaptations. We’re excited to work with the Wattpad team this year to innovate the future of storytelling through this web series, nurture the community of aspiring writers, and give the fans the best, heart-warming experience possible,” said Angelo Mendez, co-founder and chief of content of Kumu.

“Filipino authors are some of the most successful and influential on Wattpad,” said Dexter Ong, MD international, Wattpad Webtoon Studios.