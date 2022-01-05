‘Phat Tuesdays’ Gets Premiere Date at Amazon Prime Video (TV News Roundup)

Amazon Prime Video announced that “Phat Tuesdays” will debut on Feb. 4.

The three-episode docuseries tells of the Comedy Store’s Phat Tuesdays. Comedian Guy Torry founded and hosted the event after the 1992 L.A. riots in order to spotlight Black performers, and ended up launching the careers of several prominent comics. Celebrities including Nick Cannon, Snoop Dogg and Tiffany Haddish will appear in interviews discussing their experiences attending or performing at Phat Tuesdays.

Executive producers include Torry, director Reginald Hudlin, Byron Phillips, Original Productions’ Jeff Hasler, Brian Lovett and Jeff Bumgarner and Grammnet Productions’ Kelsey Grammer and Tom Russo. Co-executive producers include Joshua Firosz and Darren Toon for Original Productions as well as Jordan McMahon for Grammnet Productions.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

FIRST LOOKS

WarnerMedia’s TruTV released a trailer for Season 2 of reality cooking series “Fast Foodies,” which premieres on Jan. 27 with 12 episodes. “Top Chef” winners Kristen Kish and Jeremy Ford and “Iron Chef” winner Justin Sutherland star in a competition to reimagine the fast food favorites of celebrity guests including Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jillian Bell, Horatio Sanz, Reggie Watts and Joel McHale. “Fast Foodies” is a Warner Bros. Unscripted Television production. Shed Media produces for truTV, with Dan Peirson and Lisa Shannon serving as executive producers, along with showrunner Michael Rucker. See the trailer below.

CASTING

CBS News has named Scott MacFarlane a congressional correspondent. He will join the CBS News Washington Bureau and report for all CBS News broadcasts and platforms. MacFarlane joins CBS from NBC News’ Washington station, where he reported on the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, interviewed U.S presidents and senators and investigated child safety issues.

LATE NIGHT

Cate Blanchett, Nate Bargatze and Gayle will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Nick Offerman, Aunjanue Ellis and Alessia Cara will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will feature Amy Klobuchar and Saint Jhn. Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz and Andrew Sleighter will be on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”