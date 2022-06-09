×

Peter Rice Out at Disney as Dana Walden Rises to Top TV Content Post

Peter Rice Dana Walden
In a shocking turn of events, Peter Rice has been ousted as head of TV content for Disney, to be replaced by his top lieutenant, Dana Walden.

Rice, who served as chairman of general entertainment content, came to Disney with the acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019, as did Walden. His firing comes as a shock to Disney insiders and the entertainment community.

Disney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Sources close to the situation said the decision came down Tuesday from Disney CEO Bob Chapek and has caught everyone on the lot by surprise. Multiple sources say the decision was entirely business and strategy-related and had nothing to do with any personal behavior on Rice’s part.

“This is all business,” said a source familiar with the situation. “Peter was blindsided.”

More to come

 

