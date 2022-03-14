Pete Davidson Is Going to Space on Jeff Bezos’ Next Blue Origin Flight

Pete Davidson, the”Saturday Night Live” comedian, is joining the crew of Jeff Bezos’ next Blue Origin flight, set for March 23. This marks the fourth human flight launched by the private spaceflight company and its 20th overall.

Announced on Monday, Davidson’s fellow crew members will be Party America CEO Marty Allen; philanthropist and real estate mogul Marc Hagle and his wife, Sharon Hagle; University of North Carolina professor Jim Kitchen; and Dr. George Nield, president of Commercial Space Technologies.

Blue Origin’s first space expedition took place in July 2021, with Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos, aviator Wally Funk and Oliver Daeman, the youngest person ever to enter space, aboard the privately funded, reusable spacecraft. Funk previously held the record for the oldest person to go to space, at 82 years old. The second flight had “Star Trek” actor William Shatner on board, who boldly broke that record at 90 years old. Most recently, “Good Morning America” host Michael Strahan was aboard the third flight back in November. That flight marked the first time Blue Origin operated at its maximum capacity of six members, plus it was the first time a parent and child went into space together.

Each Blue Origin flight has made history in some way. Davidson’s flight is less clear, though it will be the first time an “SNL” cast member has been to space, not counting a sketch (Guinness World Records may hold off on that one).

Davidson has been on “SNL” since 2014, and last year he appeared in James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad.” Recently, he’s made headlines for dating Kim Kardashian, which will be shown in the new Hulu reality series “The Kardashians,” and he has a romantic comedy, titled “Meet Cute” with Kaley Cuoco, coming up next.