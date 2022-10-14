Pete Davidson Comedy ‘Bupkis’ Shares First Look of Joe Pesci in Peacock Series

Peacock has shared a first look at Joe Pesci in Pete Davidson’s semi-autobiographical comedy series “Bupkis.”

It was first reported that Pesci would be joining the series in August. He stars alongside Davidson as well as Edie Falco. The half-hour show is described as “a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life.” Pesci stars as Davidson’s grandfather, while Falco will play his mother. It was ordered to series at Peacock in April and is currently in production.

“Bupkis” marks just the second regular television role of Pesci’s career. Prior to this, he starred in the short-lived NBC series “Half Nelson” in 1985. Pesci is best known for his film career, in particular his collaborations with Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro. The trio have worked together on seminal films like “Raging Bull,” “Goodfellas,” “Casino,” and “The Irishman.” Pesci won the Academy Award for best supporting actor for his work in “Goodfellas” and was nominated in the same category for both “Raging Bull” and “The Irishman.” Pesci is also known for his roles in films like “My Cousin Vinny,” the “Lethal Weapon” franchise, the first two “Home Alone” films and “JFK.”

Davidson serves as co-writer and executive producer on “Bupkis” in addition to starring. Dave Sirus and Judah Miller will also write and executive produce the show along with Davidson, with Miller serving as showrunner. Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, and Erin David of Broadway Video will also executive produce. Jason Orley will serve as director and co-executive produce. Universal Television is the studio.