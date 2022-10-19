Pete Davidson Peacock Comedy ‘Bupkis’ Adds Six Guest Stars, Including Charlie Day, Kenan Thompson, Ray Romano

Pete Davidson’s comedy series “Bupkis” at Peacock has added six guest stars to its cast.

Charlie Day, “Everybody Loves Raymond” alums Brad Garrett and Ray Romano, Simon Rex, Emmy Award-winner Kenan Thompson, and Chase Sui Wonders have been cast as guest stars in the new series.

The casting serves as a reunion for Romano in multiple directions. The actor, who recently made his feature directorial debut with his latest film “Somewhere in Queens

They’ll be joining previously announced cast members Davidson as well as Edie Falco, who will play Davidson’s mom and Joe Pesci, who will play Davidson’s grandfather.

Written, starring and executive produced by Davidson, the semi-autobiographical comedy loosely based on the comedian’s life was ordered to series at Peacock in April and is currently in production. Per Peacock, the series will “combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known.”

Peacock shared a first look at Pesci in the show earlier this month.

Davidson serves as co-writer and executive producer on “Bupkis” in addition to starring. Dave Sirus and Judah Miller will also write and executive produce the show along with Davidson, with Miller serving as showrunner. Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, and Erin David of Broadway Video will also executive produce. Jason Orley will serve as director and co-executive produce. Universal Television is the studio.