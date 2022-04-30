Pete Davidson Addresses Kanye West Harassment at Netflix Is a Joke Fest

Earlier this year, Kanye West made headlines for online harassment of Pete Davidson, who is currently dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The harassment spanned several incidents, including the music video for the rapper’s song “Easy,” which depicted him kidnapping and beheading what appeared to be a cartoon depiction of Davidson.

At his stop at the Netflix is a Joke festival this week, Davidson spoke publicly about the situation, poking fun at West’s behavior towards him. That included an alleged incident where West attempted to spread rumors that Davidson had contracted AIDS. “I had an AIDS scare this year,” Davidson said early in his set, going on to joke that since West is a “genius,” he went to his doctor for a check-up.

Davidson told jokes about West’s controversial and very public harassment of Kardashian, which included sending her a truck full of roses. Davidson likened the situation to the 1993 film “Mrs. Doubtfire,” which starred Robin Williams as a man who tried to spend more time with his children by posing as a housekeeper in his ex-wife’s home.

“Am I the only one who secretly hopes Kanye will go full Mrs. Doubtfire?” Davidson said.

During the set, Davidson also addressed Jack Harlow’s feature spot on “Donda 2.” Harlow and Davidson have worked together publicly, and Davidson appeared at a Harlow concert last January. Davidson said he didn’t take it personally that Harlow was featured on the album, but joked that he would take it personally if his “King of Staten Island” co-star Bill Burr became friends with West.

“It would hurt if I saw like, Bill Burr at Sunday Service,” Davidson said.

Davidson also made several other jokes about his celebrity friends, including Chris Rock and Jon Stewart, with whom he attended a Knicks game last December. Davidson joked that since that game, Chris Rock was slapped at the Oscars, he got his head chopped off in a video, but Stewart won the Mark Twain award.

Although Davidson kept the tone of the set light, he did acknowledge how strange the situation was, and at one point said it gave him “a hopeless feeling.”

Ellise Shafer contributed to this report.