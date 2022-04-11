‘Percy Jackson’ Disney Plus Series Casts ‘Adam Project’ Star Walker Scobell in Lead Role (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series at Disney Plus has cast Walker Scobell in the lead role, Variety has learned exclusively.

The series adaptation of the Rick Riordan book series was ordered at the streamer back in January. The live-action show tells the fantastical tale of the titular 12-year-old modern demigod (Scobell), who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus.

Percy is described as a smart and compassionate kid with a sharp sense of humor. He’s always seen himself as an outsider, in no small part because of how the world sees his ADHD and dyslexia. He’s impulsive and rambunctious and is quick to anger when things seem unfair to him. But beneath his cynicism is an affectionate son and loyal friend who just wants to do right by those he cares about. If only he could find a place where he fits in.

Scobell made his film debut in the Netflix film “The Adam Project,” starring opposite Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, Jennifer Garner, and Catherine Keener. The film follows a time-traveling fighter pilot (Reynolds) who must team up with his younger self (Scobell) to save the future. Per Netflix, the film was viewed for over 92 million hours in its debut weekend in March. Scobell will next be seen in the Paramount film “Secret Headquarters” alongside Owen Wilson, which is due out in theaters on August 5.

Riordan and Jon Steinberg are writing the pilot for “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” with James Bobin directing. Steinberg and his producing partner Dan Shotz are overseeing the series and serve as executive producers alongside Bobin, Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, and Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, and D.J. Goldberg. 20th Television is the studio. Salke was formerly the president of Touchstone Television and originally put the show into development. It is scheduled to begin production this summer.

The Percy Jackson book series is comprised of “The Lightning Thief,” “The Sea of Monsters,” “The Titan’s Curse,” “The Battle of the Labyrinth,” and “The Last Olympian.” Riordan has also published the companion book “The Demigod Files” as well as “The Demigod Diaries.”

Both “Lightning Thief” and “Sea of Monsters” were previously adapted into feature films. Logan Lerman starred as Jackson. The first filmed was released in 2010 while the second was released in 2013. The two films received mixed reviews from critics but grossed over $425 million combined worldwide.