‘Percy Jackson’ Disney+ Series Adds Five to Cast, Including Megan Mullally and Jason Mantzoukas (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series at Disney+ is rounding out its cast with five new additions, Variety has learned exclusively.

Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally, and Timm Sharp are all set to appear in recurring guest star roles in the small screen adaptation of the popular Rick Riordan book series. They join previously announced series lead Walker Scobell as well as recently announced co-stars Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries. News of the casting comes as the series kicks off production in Vancouver.

Mullally (“Will & Grace,” “Party Down,” “Children’s Hospital”) will play Alecto, a.k.a. Mrs. Dodds. Mrs. Dodds is Percy’s strict, irascible math teacher who may act monstrous at times, because she is. She’s one of the three Furies, known as Alecto, who loyally serves Hades, the god of the underworld.

Mantzoukas (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “The League,” “The Good Place”) will play Dionysus, a.k.a. Mr. D. The irritable and sarcastic Mr. D runs Camp Half Blood, a camp for the demigods.

Kull (“Super Pumped,” “NOS4A2,” “Big Little Lies”) will appear as Sally Jackson, Percy’s loving, protective and selfless mother. Sally raised her son knowing that one day she’ll have to give him up to the dangerous world of the Olympian gods.

Turman (“Women of the Movement,” “The Wire,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) will play Chiron, a.k.a Mr. Brunner. Disguised as Percy’s Latin teacher Mr. Brunner, Chiron is the famed centaur and trainer of heroes who provides Percy with moral guidance when needed.

Sharp (“Enlightened,” “Blunt Talk,” “On the Verge”) will play Gabe Ugliano, Sally’s selfish, brash, and combative husband as well as Percy’s stepfather.

The live-action “Percy Jackson” show tells the fantastical tale of the titular 12-year-old modern demigod (Scobell), who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover (Simhadri) and Annabeth (Jeffries), Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.

Riordan and Jon Steinberg are writing the pilot with James Bobin directing. Steinberg and his producing partner Dan Shotz are overseeing the series and serve as executive producers alongside Bobin, Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson, and Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, and D.J. Goldberg. 20th Television is the studio. Salke was formerly the president of Touchstone Television and originally put the show into development.

(Pictured, from left to right: Megan Mullally, Jason Mantzoukas, Glynn Turman, Virginia Kull, Timm Sharp)