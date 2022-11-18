‘Percy Jackson’ Disney+ Series Adds Jay Duplass, Timothy Omundson to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series at Disney+ has added Jay Duplass and Timothy Omundsen in guest star roles, Variety has learned exclusively.

The pair will appear in the series alongside Walker Scobell as Percy as well as Aryan Simhadri as Grover and Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth. Additional cast members include Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally and Timm Sharp as well as Dior Goodjohn, Olivea Morton, Charlie Bushnell, and recent additions like Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, Jessica Parker Kennedy, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Duplass will play Hades, the god of the Underworld. Per the official character description, “Hades feels like an outcast from his family and a misunderstood genius. He holds a grudge for past wrongs and plays his cards close to the chest.”

Omundson will play Hephaestus, the god of blacksmiths. “Hephaestus became disabled when he was thrown off Mount Olympus as a babe,” his character description states. “Despite that, his strength is legendary, and his capacity for kindness and mercy sets him apart from his brothers and sisters in the dog-eat-dog world of the gods.”

As an actor, Duplass currently appears in the HBO series “Industry,” which was renewed for a third Season 3 in October. He also recently starred in the Netflix series “The Chair” opposite Sandra Oh. He is known for his roles in shows like “Transparent” at Amazon, “Search Party” at TBS, and “The Mindy Project” at Hulu. He and his brother Mark are also celebrated film and television writers and directors, including work on shows like “Room 104,” “Somebody Somewhere,” “Animals, and “Togetherness.” In film, Duplass has written and directed projects such as “Cyrus,” “Jeff, Who Lives at Home,” and “Baghead” among others.

He is repped by Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and CAA.

Omundson is best known for playing Carlton Lassiter in the hit USA Network series “Psych,” a role he reprised in three subsequent “Psych” TV movies beginning in 2017 despite the fact he suffered a stroke that same year. He has successfully returned to acting, with recent appearances on shows like “This Is Us,” “American Housewife,” and “New Amsterdam.” Earlier in his career, he starred in shows like “Judging Amy” and “Galavant.”

He is repped by Innovative Artists and manager Michael Bircumshaw.

Based on the Rick Riordan book series of the same name, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” follows the titular 12-year old demi-god (Scobell) as he is “just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt,” the logline states. “With help from his friends Grover (Simhadri) and Annabeth (Jeffries), Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.”

The Disney Branded Television series is currently in production in Vancouver. Riordan and Jon Steinberg are writing the pilot with James Bobin directing. Steinberg and his producing partner Dan Shotz are overseeing the series and serve as executive producers alongside Bobin, Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson, and Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, and D.J. Goldberg. 20th Television is the studio.