‘Percy Jackson’ Disney+ Series Adds Three to Cast

The “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series at Disney+ has made three new additions to its cast, Variety has learned.

Dior Goodjohn, Olivea Morton, and Charlie Bushnell have joined the series as Clarisse La Rue, Nancy Bobofit, and Luke Castellan respectively. Johnson and Bushnell will appear in recurring guest star roles, while Morton will be a guest star. The trio joins previously announced series lead Walker Scobell as well as recently announced co-stars Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries. Variety exclusively reported that Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally and Timm Sharp will all appear in recurring guest roles as well.

Clarisse La Rue is described as a child of Ares, god of war. Clarisse is a strong-willed and competitive fighter who doesn’t let much stand in the way of her winning. Intensely loyal to her close friends, she’s intimidating to newcomers and a bully to Percy.

Goodjohn most recently appeared in the “Head of the Class” reboot at HBO Max. Her other credits include “Are You Afraid of the Dark?,” “Glee,” and “Raven’s Home.” She is repped by Rothman/Andres Entertainment, LLC, The Salvage Agency, and Jessica Cohen Public Relations.

Luke Castellan is the counselor of the Hermes cabin and the undisputed coolest kid on the block, Luke looks like he’d be more at home with a surfboard than in Greek armor. That doesn’t stop him from being the best swordsman around.

This will be the second TV role of Bushnell’s career. He previously appeared as a series regular on the Disney+ series “Diary of a Future President. He is repped by ATN Entertainment, A3 Artists Agency, and Myman Greenspan.

Nancy Bobofit is said to always speak her mind at the expense of others. Loud, proud and a teacher’s pet, Nancy gets particular pleasure from picking on Percy.

This will be the first major television role of Morton’s career. She is repped by Pallas Management Group and Pantheon Talent Group.

The live-action show is based on Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson book series. It tells the fantastical tale of the titular 12-year-old modern demigod (Scobell), who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover (Simhadri) and Annabeth (Jeffries), Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.

Production on the show is now underway in Vancouver. Riordan and Jon Steinberg are writing the pilot with James Bobin directing. Steinberg and his producing partner Dan Shotz are overseeing the series and serve as executive producers alongside Bobin, Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson, and Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, and D.J. Goldberg. 20th Television is the studio. Salke was formerly the president of Touchstone Television and originally put the show into development.