‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Series Gets First Look at D23 Expo

A first look at the highly anticipated “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Disney+ series was released out of the D23 Expo on Saturday.

First greenlit in January, “Percy Jackson” is an adaptation of Rick Riordan’s popular young-adult fantasy book series, which consists of five books released from 2005 to 2009. The series was previously adapted into two feature films released in 2010 and 2013, with Logan Lerman in the title role. The films grossed $425 million combined worldwide.

The new series focuses on the titular 12 year-old boy (played by “Adam Project” star Walker Scobell), who discovers that he is the son of Greek god Poseidon and begins training to become a hero at Camp Half-Blood, a special training camp for demigods.

In addition to Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri lead the cast as Percy’s best friends Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood. Appearing in the series in recurring roles are Virginia Kull as Percy’s mom Sally, Glynn Turman as mythological centaur Chiron, Jason Mantzoukas as Greek god of wine Dionysus, Megan Mullally as the Fury Alecto, Timm Sharp as Percy’s stepfather Gabe, Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse, daughter of the Greek god Ares, and Charlie Bushnell as Luke, son of the god Hermes. Shooting for the series began in Vancouver this June.

The “Percy Jackson” series has some of the best-selling books of all time, selling over 180 million copies worldwide. Its success lead to two sequel series, “The Heroes of Olympus” and “The Trials of Apollo,” published between 2010 and 2020. In addition, Riordan is currently working on a sequel book with the writer Mark Oshiro.

The television series is produced by Disney’s 20th Television. Riordan co-wrote the pilot of the series with Jon Steinberg, while James Bobin directs. The three executive produce with Dan Shotz, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg and Riordan’s wife Rebecca Riordan.

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is expected to premiere on Disney+ next year. View the official teaser below.