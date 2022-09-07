‘Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler’ Gets Season 3 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Batman’s butler is coming to HBO Max.

The streamer released the first trailer for Season 3 of “Pennyworth: The Origins of Batman’s Butler” on Wednesday, showcasing the newest chapter in Alfred Pennyworth’s story. The new season will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 6 with three episodes followed by one episode weekly through Nov. 24.

The DC origin series Jack Bannon as the titular butler, who is also a former British SAS soldier. He forms a security company in 1960s London and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) and his wife Martha (Emma Paetz) before they become Bruce Wayne’s parents. Season three of the thriller begins after a five-year time jump. Now, the civil war is over and a revolution has changed the world, ushering in a new age of super heroes and supervillains.

The cast for the series includes Bannon, Aldridge, Paetz, Paloma Faith, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson, Ramon Tikaram, Harriet Slater and Simon Manyonda.

Season 3 marks the first time the series has premiered directly on HBO Max. The past two seasons of the show, which was dubbed “Pennyworth” at the time, originally aired on Epix. The series title has since been changed to “Pennyworth: The Origins of Batman’s Butler.”

Based on DC characters created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the ten-episode series from Warner Bros. Television is executive produced by Bruno Heller, Matthew Patnick, Danny Cannon and John Stephens. The series is produced in the UK at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden.

Watch the full trailer below.

TRAILERS

“High School,” a young adult series based on recording artists Tegan and Sara Quin’s memoir, received its first trailer from Amazon Freevee on Wednesday. Told through the setting of ‘90s grunge and rave culture, the series follows twin sisters growing up down the hall from one another who are struggling to find their identity. TikTok creators Railey and Seazynn Gilliland lead the series, portraying the high school versions of Tegan and Sara. Special guest stars Cobie Smulders and Kyle Bornheimer play the twins’ parents, Simone and Patrick. The trailer also includes an Amazon original cover of the song “Today” by The Smashing Pumpkins, performed by Tegan and Sara. The first four episodes of “High School” will premiere on Amazon Freevee in the U.S. and the UK starting Oct. 14. Two additional episodes will air each subsequent Friday. Watch the full trailer below.

Onyx Collective’s upcoming legal drama “Reasonable Doubt” released its first trailer on Wednesday. Premiering on Hulu on Sept. 27, the series is executive produced by Kerry Washington, who also directs the first episode. “Reasonable Doubt” follows a powerful criminal defense attorney from Los Angeles as she upends the justice system from within. Each episode is directed by Black directors and written by an all-Black writers’ room, and each episode title is inspired by Jay-Z’s debut album, “Reasonable Doubt.” The show marks the first scripted series from the Onyx Collective since its launch. It stars Emayatzy Corinealdi, Michael Ealy, Sean Patrick Thomas, McKinley Freeman, TJ Mixson, Aderinsola Olabode, Tim Jo and Angela Grovey. Larry Wilmore executive produces the series alongside Raamala Mohamed, who created the show and serves as showrunner. Watch the full trailer below.

ACQUISITIONS

Los Angeles-based media group Asylum Entertainment Group (AEG) has acquired the Austin-based independent company Texas Crew Productions. Now incorporated under the AEG banner, Texas Crew will work on unscripted, scripted and audio-forward projects with The Content Group, Asylum TV and Audity. Texas Crew, which tends to focus on true crime, sports, music and home renovation, has been behind numerous projects including “30 for 30’s Brian and the Boz,” “Phi Slama Jama,” “The 44th President: In His Own Words,” “Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins” and the recent reboot of “Ripley’s Believe It or Not!”

Vertical Entertainment has acquired North American and UK/Ireland rights to “The Pay Day,” a British crime thriller directed by Sam Bradford. The film, which was written by and stars Kyla Frye and Sam Benjamin, follows a broke IT worker who loses her job and resorts to stealing data for a crime boss. “The Pay Day” is produced by Sam Bradford and Kyla Frye of Fryeday Entertainment alongside Grace Sargeant. Bo Youngblood and John Ierardi of Showdown Productions serve as executive producers with Matthew Barber, Simon Hill, Clayton T. Smith, Gary White and Luke Williams. The film is slated to be released digitally on VOD this fall.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Naimah Holmes, previously the vice president of factual content for the Discovery Network, has been named president of the bicoastal production company Hot Snakes Media. In her new role, Holmes will oversee all aspects of production for unscripted and scripted series, as well as internal and external development and acquisitions. She is also responsible for developing and pitching new projects to expand the company’s portfolio, managing in-house producers and editors, vetting external producers and overseeing all current series through post production. Holmes will report to Eric and Shannon Evangelista.