‘Peep Show’ Reboot Pilot From Stefani Robinson Ordered at FX

FX has ordered a pilot for an American reboot of the British comedy series “Peep Show.”

The half-hour project hails from writer Stefani Robinson. Per the official series logline, the new version “takes inspiration from the original U.K. series and its unique narrative format. It follows the relationship between a long-suffering assistant and her boss, an emotionally unstable tech entrepreneur.”

Robinson will executive produce the pilot in addition to writing. Dianne McGunigle will also executive produce along with Jesse Armstrong and Sam Bain, two of the co-creators of the original series. Hannah Mackay and Ben Farrell of Objective Fiction, which produced the original series, will also executive produce.

“Peep Show” aired from 2003-2015 on Channel 4 in the U.K. for nine seasons. The series was unique in that nearly every shot was from the main characters’ point of view, while the audience is also able to hear their inner thoughts while in seeing from their perspective. David Mitchell and Robert Webb starred as Mark and Jez, with other cast members including Olivia Colman and Matt King.

Robinson has spent much of her creative career at FX. She got her first onscreen writing credit on the first season of the hit FX comedy series “Atlanta,” eventually rising to the rank of executive producer for the show’s third and fourth seasons. She has also worked as a writer on “Man Seeking Woman, a writer and supervising producer on “Fargo,” and an executive producer and writer on “What We Do in the Shadows.”