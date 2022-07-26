Pedro Pascal, David Harbour to Star in HBO Limited Series ‘My Dentist’s Murder Trial’

Pedro Pascal and David Harbour at set to star together in the limited series “My Dentist’s Murder Trial” currently in development at HBO, Variety has learned.

The series is inspired by the James Lasdun New Yorker article “My Dentist’s Murder Trial: Adultery, False Identities, and a Lethal Sedation.” The article told the true story of how Dr. Gilberto Nunez was indicted for the death of his friend, Thomas Kolman.

Both Pascal and Harbour will executive produce in addition to starring. Steve Conrad will write and executive produce in addition to directing the pilot. Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch of Escape Artists will also executive produce along with Bruce Terris, Molly Allen, James Lasdun, and MGM Television. Taylor Latham of Escape Artists will co-executive produce.

Pascal is set to star in the HBO series adaptation of the video game “The Last of Us” in the lead role of Joel. He is also known for his starring role in the the title role in the hit Disney+ “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian,” which will return for its third season in early 2023. He also played the role in fellow “Star Wars” series “The Book of Boba Fett.” Pascal’s other TV credits include “Narcos” and “Game of Thrones,” as well as features like “Wonder Woman 1984,” “Triple Frontier,” and “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.”

Harbour currently stars in the blockbuster Netflix series “Stranger Things,” which recently released its fourth season. Harbour has received two Emmy nominations for his work on the show. He has also starred in shows such as “Q Force,” “Manhattan,” and “Rake” as well as films like “Black Widow,” “Black Mass,” “The Equalizer,” and “Hellboy.”

Conrad is known for creating shows like “Ultra City Smiths” and “Patriot” as well as co-creating “Perpetual Grace, LTD.” He has also written films like “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty,” “Wonder,” and “The Pursuit of Happyness.” Variety exclusively reported that Conrad is attached to write a series adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s “Game of Thrones” prequel novel ‘Tales of Dunk & Egg.”

