Peacock Unveils Trailer for ‘WWE Evil’ Docuseries (TV News Roundup)

“WWE Evil,” the first WWE original series for Peacock, will premiere March 24, the streaming service announced Thursday.

Created and hosted by WWE wrestler and actor John Cena, the eight-part docuseries examines the stories of notable “heels,” or villains, in the WWE’s history. Each episode dives into the career of a different heel, including Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Sasha Banks and Roman Reigns.

The trailer previews all of the episodes of the series, showcasing both archival footage of notable events in the various performers’ WWE history, as well as interviews that dive into the psychology behind the people playing the heels.

“I’m not playing the character, I am the character,” Roman Reigns says during a talking head interview included in the trailer.

Cena executive produces “WWE Evil” with Micah Brown, who directs and showruns. Additional executive producers include Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn for WWE Studios and Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam and Steve Ezell for Bunim Murray Productions.

All eight episodes of “WWE Evil” will drop on March 24. WWE has also released a trailer for the series; view below.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for Jeff Foxworthy’s new standup special, “The Good Old Days.” Foxworthy’s first solo special in 24 years, “The Good Old Days” finds Foxworthy reflecting on life before cell phones and modern technology, sharing stories about parenting and his wife. Ryan Polito directs the special, which was filmed at the Pantages Theatre Minneapolis. Larry Burns and John Irwin produce. “The Good Old Days” streams on Netflix March 22. View the full trailer below.

PREMIERE DATE

Adult Swim has announced that Season 2 of “Three Busy Debras” will premiere April 24. The show, which follows the surreal lives of three housewives named Debra in a suburb called Lemoncurd, is created by and stars Sandy Honig, Mitra Jouhari and Alyssa Stonoha. All three executive produce with Amy Poehler and Kim Lessing of Paper Kite Productions. In addition to airing on Adult Swim, new episodes of the show will also be available on HBO Max. Adult Swim also released a trailer for the season; view below.

CASTING

FX has added Ava Yaghmaie to the cast of “Fleishman is in Trouble,” its upcoming Hulu series. Based on the bestselling book by Taffy Brodesser-Akner of the same name, the series follows Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg), a surgeon who steps into the world of online dating following the sudden disappearance of his ex-wife Rachel (Claire Danes). Lizzy Caplan and Adam Brody also star. Yaghamaie will play Joanie, a fellow at the hospital Toby works at. Yaghmaie is a recent graduate of Carnegie Mellon University’s School of Drama. This is her first major role. She is represented by CESD Talent Agency and Namoff & Co.

FELLOWSHIPS

FOX Entertainment has announced fellows for the 2022 FOX Writers Incubator, a three-month workshop that provides professional development and mentorship for four writers of all genres. HaJ, Allusion Jackson, Michelle Lesley Johnson and Nicole Jones-Dion are this year’s FWI Fellows. HaJ, who is also the founder of Tickles.TV, is FWI’s animation fellow. Los Angeles-based screenwriter Jackson is FWI’s comedy fellow. FWI’s drama fellows are writers Johnson and Jones-Dion.

LATE NIGHT

