Peacock Orders Sketch Comedy Special From Kate Berlant and John Early, Meredith Vieira to Appear (EXCLUSIVE)

Peacock has commissioned a sketch comedy special from Kate Berlant and John Early, Variety has learned exclusively.

The special is titled “Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early” and is slated to debut on Peacock this summer. The one-hour special will see Berlant and Early playing exaggerated versions of themselves as they reunite after suffering a public falling out many years earlier. They will also play a variety of other characters. In addition, veteran TV journalist Meredith Vieira is set to appear in the special as well.

“We are beyond excited that Kate and John are bringing their comedic talents to Peacock,” said Katie Hockmeyer, executive vice president of late night programming and comedy specials for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “This one-of-a-kind special is so brilliant and fun and we can’t wait for our audience to see this magic.”

Berlant and Early will also serve as executive producers on the special along with Andrew DeYoung, with DeYoung also co-writing and directing the special. A24 will produce.

“We are eternally grateful to Peacock for giving us this opportunity to make the nation laugh,” said Berlant, Early. and DeYoung. “The three of us could not be happier to be back together again making a big batch of sketches for you all.”

Berlant and Early have frequently collaborated, including on the Vimeo series “555,” which was directed by DeYoung. Berlant’s other credits include “Sorry to Bother You,” “Animals.,” and “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.” Early is known for starring in the comedy series “Search Party” and for his recent role in the Apple series “The Afterparty.” He has also been in shows like “Tuca and Bertie,” “Animals.,” and “Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later.”

Berlant and Early are repped by Rise Management and UTA. Berlant is also repped by Felker Toczek and Early is also repped by Jackoway Austen Tyerman. DeYoung is repped by Rise Management and WME. Vieira is repped by ICM.