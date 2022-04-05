Peacock Hires Netflix’s Shannon Willett as CMO, Hulu’s Brian Henderson as EVP of Programming

Peacock President Kelly Campbell is raiding rival streamers in building out her senior team: NBCUniversal announced that it has hired Shannon Willett, previously at Netflix, as chief marketing officer for Peacock, and Hulu’s Brian Henderson as EVP of programming.

Both execs will be based in L.A. and join NBCU in the newly established roles at Peacock, reporting to Campbell, the former president of Hulu who joined Peacock in November.

As CMO, Willett will oversee global marketing for Peacock leading all functions including brand management, creative, media planning, marketing operations, social, content marketing, subscriber growth and customer care.

Willett spent nearly seven years at Netflix, more recently serving as VP of global marketing strategy and operations, leading a team of 250 employees worldwide. Willett holds a master of arts degree from American University and received a bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University.

Henderson will lead Peacock’s global content strategy, leveraging data and insights to curate the service’s content offering to drive acquisition, usage, retention and overall business. Henderson will work with content execs across NBCU, including the NBCUniversal TV & Streaming acquisition team, on deals for licensed, original, international and emerging content.

Henderson spent more than six years at Disney’s Hulu, where he worked with Campbell. Most recently Henderson was as SVP, SVOD content, programming and partnerships. In that role, he was responsible for content acquisition and scheduling in partnership with other Disney content groups. Henderson holds a bachelor’s degree from Duke University and an MBA from UCLA’s Anderson School of Management.

Campbell previously recruited former Hulu colleague Annie Luo who joined Peacock earlier this year as executive VP, global partnerships and strategic development.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shannon and Brian, two exceptional leaders that will play vital roles in making Peacock a must-have streaming service and round out our executive leadership team,“ Campbell said in announcing the two most recent hires.

Abput Willett, Campbell commented, “Shannon is a fantastic strategic marketer with an incredible portfolio of brand-defining, best-in-class global campaigns, and her expertise will be critical to Peacock’s next phase of growth.”

Campbell called Henderson “a pioneer in the evolution of streaming content,” saying, “Brian will be invaluable as we continue to expand our content offering and establish Peacock as the top general entertainment streaming service in the market.”