Peacock Reveals Remaining 2022 Series Premiere Dates, Including ‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’ Starring Adam Devine and Sarah Hyland

Peacock announced on Wednesday the premiere dates for its scripted originals for the rest of the year, including Matthew Fox’s “Last Light,” “Vampire Academy,” the “Pitch Perfect” spinoff series “Bumper in Berlin” and the TV adaptation of “The Best Man.”

Original series set to premiere in July (and have been previously announced) include six-part drama thriller “Trigger Point” from Jed Mercurio’s HTM Television on July 8, starring Vicky McClure and Adrian Lester; “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem,” a spin-off of the legendary NBC soap that stars cast members Kristian Alfonso, Peter Reckell and Eileen Davidson on July 11; and comedic thriller series “The Resort” with William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti, from writer and executive producer Andy Siara premieres on July 28.

In August, Peacock will premiere “The Undeclared War,” a series from BAFTA winner Peter Kominsky that tracks a team of analysts at GCHQ as they combat cyber warfare and premieres on Aug. 18, as well as “Everything I Know About Love,” based on Dolly Alderton’s bestselling memoir, which premieres on Aug. 25.

“Lost” actor Matthew Fox returns to television in “Last Light,” which premieres on Sept. 8 and also stars Joanne Froggatt. The series is based on Alex Scarrow’s best-selling novel. Supernatural YA drama series “Vampire Academy,” from Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre and based on the book series, premieres on Sept. 15. On Sept. 29, DreamWorks Animation series “Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky” Season 4 premieres.

October will see the premiere of Nick Antosca’s true-crime limited series “A Friend of the Family” on Oct. 6. The series is inspired by the true story of Jan Broberg’s multiple abductions and stars Anna Paquin, Jake Lacy, Colin Hanks, Lio Tipton, Mckenna Grace, and Hendrix Yancey. Season 2 of “One of Us Is Lying” premieres on Oct. 20.

Season 2 of “The Capture” returns on Nov. 3 from the CCTV thriller of Season 1, with a six-part season that focuses on deepfake technology and corruption in British media. New crime drama series “The Missing” (working title) will premiere on Nov. 10. Produced by David E. Kelley, the series is based on the novel “The Missing File.” On Nov. 23, “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin,” starring Adam Devine, Flula Borg, Sarah Hyland, Lera Above and Jameela Jamil, premieres, while the Colin Donnell-led crime thriller “Irreverant” premieres on Nov. 30.

Finally, “The Best Man: The Final Chapters,” premieres on Dec. 22. The show reunites the cast of the hit films, including Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long and Harold Perrineau.

Read the full release schedule below, along with descriptions from Peacock and teaser images for some of the series.

“Trigger Point”

Premiere Date: July 8

“Set in the high-pressured world of bomb disposal, TRIGGER POINT stars Vicky McClure (Line of Duty, This is England) and Adrian Lester (Life, Trauma) as frontline officers who must risk their lives during a terrorist campaign in the heart of London. When a terrorist campaign threatens the capital over one summer, the Expos are at the forefront of urgent efforts to find out who is behind the bombings before fatalities escalate. Under extreme pressure and searching for answers, Lana becomes suspicious that the bomber is premeditatedly targeting her unit – but how does she prove it and discover the bomber’s real identity?”

“Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem” (Chapter 2)

Premiere Date: July 11, daily episodes drop through July 15

“In an epic, action-packed tale that spans the entire globe, from Monte Carlo to Hong Kong, beloved characters from Days of our Lives once again go “Beyond Salem!” as they trade the comforts of home for an adventure of a lifetime! Over the course of five thrilling episodes, heartwarming family reunions take a dangerous turn as a mysterious adversary wreaks havoc on their lives. The next chapter of DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM is a story full of larger-than-life romance, jaw-dropping twists, and high-stakes drama – and it all connects back to a plot that long-time “DOOL” fans will surely remember.”

“The Resort”

Premiere Date: July 28 (3 episodes at launch and then weekly on Thursdays)

“A multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time. An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Yucatan’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place fifteen years prior.”

“The Undeclared War”

Premiere Date: August 18

“Set in 2024, TUW tracks a leading team of analysts buried in the heart of GCHQ, secretly working to ward off a series of cyber-attacks on the UK in the run up to a general election. When a routine stress test of internet infrastructure goes awry 21-year-old GCHQ intern Saara Parvin suddenly finds herself operating on the invisible frontier of high-stakes cyber warfare. The series is a result of meticulous research by BAFTA award-winning creator Peter Kosminsky, lifting the veil on the most urgent battle of our time.”

“Everything I Know About Love”

Premiere Date: August 25

“The central love story of Everything I Know About Love is between childhood best friends Maggie and Birdy. But it is also a raucous girl gang show, set in a 2012 London house-share inhabited by four girls – Maggie, Birdy and their mates from university, Amara and Nell. The series is an unflinching deep dive into bad dates, heartaches and humiliations and begs the question: can platonic love survive romantic love as we grow up?”

“Last Light”

Premiere Date: September 8

“Petro-chemist Andy Yeats knows how dependent the world is on oil; if something were to happen to the world’s oil supply, it would set off a chain reaction: transportation would grind to a halt, supplies would cease to be delivered, law enforcement would be overwhelmed. While on a business trip to the Middle East, Andy realizes that his worst fears are coming true and his family is separated at this crucial moment. His teenage daughter, Laura, is alone at home in London while his wife, Elena, and young son, Sam, are in Paris. Amid this chaos, each family member will sacrifice everything to find one another, despite the distance and the dangers that separate them. Based on Alex Scarrow’s best-selling novel of the same name.”

LAST LIGHT — Episode 101 — Pictured: Matthew Fox as Andy Yeats — (Photo by: Courtesy of MGM Television/NBCU/Peacock) Courtesy of MGM Television/NBCU/

“Vampire Academy”

Premiere Date: September 15

“From executive producers Julie Plec & Marguerite MacIntyre comes a story of friendship, romance and danger. In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society. One as a powerful Royal, the other a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect against the savage ‘Strigoi’ who threaten to tear their society apart. That is, if Royal infighting doesn’t do the job first.

“Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky” (S4)

Premiere Date: September 29

“The Rescue Rides are back with exciting adventures as they help Magnus reclaim his workshop from a group of baby, metal-eating Razortooth Metalmaw dragons before they eat him out of house and home- literally. Dak,Winger, Aggro and Burple find themselves dueling with a mischievous Copyclae dragon who can impersonate both their voices and powers. But when a dragon whose blast wipes out memories attacks Dak and Layla, it’s up to their dragon friends to bring their memories back before the twins forget they were “Rescue Riders” forever.”

“A Friend of the Family”

Premiere Date: October 6

“A Friend of the Family is based on the harrowing true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of years by a charismatic, obsessed family “friend.” The Brobergs — devoted to their faith, family, and community — were utterly unprepared for the sophisticated tactics their neighbor used to exploit their vulnerabilities, drive them apart, and turn their daughter against them. This is the story of how their lives were permanently altered — and how they survived.”

“One of Us Is Lying” (S2)

Premiere Date: October 20

“Following the heart-pounding conclusion of Season One, the Bayview Four have a very deadly secret. In Season Two we’ll see just how far they’ll go to protect their secret, themselves, and each other.”

“The Capture” (S2)

Premiere Date: November 3

“Series two of The Capture will again question if we can really believe what we see. Britain is under siege: hacked news feeds, manipulated media, and interference in politics. Entrenched in the UK’s own ‘Correction’ unit, DCI Rachel Carey finds herself in the middle of a new conspiracy – with a new target. But how can she solve this case when she can’t even trust her closest colleagues? Escalating from the CCTV thriller of series one, the six-part run features ‘invisible’ assassins, the terrifying rise of deepfake technology, the ever-growing tension between government and Big Tech, and corruption at the heart of the British media.”

“The Missing” (wt)

Premiere Date: November 10

“The Missing (wt) tells the story of NYPD Detective Avraham Avraham, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. Guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles, Avraham is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down.”

“Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin”

Premiere Date: November 23

“In the new series for Peacock, several years after we last saw him in “Pitch Perfect,” Adam Devine’s Bumper Allen moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.”

“Irreverant”

Premiere Date: November 30

“In order to stay alive, an American criminal is forced to hide out in a small Australian reef town in Far North Queensland, posing as the new church Reverend.”

“The Best Man: The Final Chapters”

Premiere Date: December 22

“Based upon the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the series will catch up with Harper, Robyn, Jordan, Lance, Quentin, Shelby, Candace, and Murch as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.”