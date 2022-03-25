Peacock True Crime Series ‘Friend of the Family’ Casts Hendrix Yancey as Young Jan Broberg

Hendrix Yancey has been cast in a main role of the Peacock true crime series “A Friend of the Family.”

She joins previously announced cast members Mckenna Grace, Anna Paquin, Jake Lacy, Colin Hanks, and Lio Tipton. The series is based on the true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of years by a charismatic, obsessed family “friend.”

Yancey will play Jan Broberg in the early years. Jan is the oldest daughter of Bob (Hanks) and Mary Ann Broberg (Paquin) and leads a happy, traditional life in an idyllic American city. Jan trusts family friend and neighbor Robert Berchtold (Lacy), though he has plans for her abduction that she doesn’t suspect. It was previously announced that Grace will play an older version of Broberg in the story.

Yancey will next be seen in the drama series “George and Tammy” alongside Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon. The show follows the relationship between George Jones and Tammy Wynnette. She was previously seen in the critically-acclaimed Netflix series “Unbelievable” and “Unbelievable” and in Amazon’s “Charming The Hearts of Men.”

She is repped by The People Store, The Osbrink Agency and Trilogy Tale.

“A Friend of the Family” hails from Nick Antosca, who serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner. Both Jan and Mary Ann Broberg will serve as producers on the series. Eliza Hittman will executive produce and direct multiple episodes, including the first. Alex Hedlund also executive produces, with Skye Borgman of Top Knot Films working as consulting producer. UCP is the studio on the series. Antosca and his Eat the Cat banner are currently under an overall deal at UCP.