Peacock to Develop ‘Fear’ Series With ‘The Path’ Creator Jessica Goldberg (EXCLUSIVE)

Peacock is developing a series inspired by the 1996 film “Fear,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Jessica Goldberg is set to write and executive produce the adaptation. Brian Grazer, who produced the film, is executive producing along with Ron Howard, Lilly Burns and Kristen Zolner, all via Imagine Television, which is also listed as an executive producer. Imagine Entertainment produced the original film. Universal Television is the studio behind the series, with Universal Pictures having distributed the film. Goldberg is currently under an overall deal at UTV.

The official series logline states, “This modern series reinvention finds two young lovers in a psychological game of cat and mouse—but who’s the cat, and who’s the mouse? When David and Nicole first meet in Seattle, it feels like an epic, once-in-a-lifetime romance – but soon it becomes clear that the seemingly perfect couple is anything but. Told from conflicting points of view, the series wrestles with personal demons, hidden agendas and reframes the “he said she said” convention into a twist-filled suspense story about toxic relationships.”

“Fear” was originally released in April 1996, with a cast that included rising stars like Reese Witherspoon, Mark Wahlberg, and Alyssa Milano along with William Petersen and Amy Brenneman, among others. James Foley directed based on a script by Christopher Crowe. The film proved to be a hit at the box office, grossing nearly $21 million against a reported budget of $6.5 million. It has gone on to achieve cult status.

Goldberg is perhaps best known in the television world for creating the Hulu series “The Path,” on which she was also an executive producer and showrunner. The show starred Aaron Paul, Michelle Monaghan, and Hugh Dancy and ran for three seasons. She was most recently the showrunner and executive producer on the Netflix space travel drama “Away” starring Hilary Swank. Her other TV credits include “Parenthood” and “Deception,” while her feature writing credits include “Cherry,” which starred Tom Holland and was directed by the Russo brothers. Goldberg is also an accomplished playwright and previously adapted her play “Refuge” into a feature that she also directed.

Goldberg is repped by UTA and attorney Jeff Frankel.